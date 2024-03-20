This "perfect" flip phone just scored a historic discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has officially begun, which means you're about to witness an unleashing of the best smartphone deals this side of Prime Day. For example, you can currently score a whopping 20% discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, knocking the price of the unlocked foldable down to $799 for the duration of the sale.

That's a return to the record low price we saw on the phone last December, and it's further proof that the Amazon Spring Sale really isn't messing around when it comes to major discounts on tech. The sale is scheduled to run through March 25th, so if you're interested in getting your hands on a cutting-edge foldable, don't wait too long.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C63KD7JP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon during this week's Big Spring Sale and you'll get a straight $200 off the price of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Z Flip 5, one of our favorite foldable phones ever made. For 800 bucks, you're getting an unlocked device with a sleek flip-phone design, two gorgeous AMOLED displays, and an efficient Snapdragon chip that handles most tasks with ease. Amazon is even offering up to $401 of trade-in credit (in the form of a gift card) when you send in an old or broken device.

✅Recommended if: you enjoy using compact or flip-style foldable phones; you like buying your mobile devices unlocked; you take a lot of selfies.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait until the release of the Z Flip 6 (presumably this summer); you don't like using Samsung phones.

We once called the Z Flip 5 the "best foldable phone for most users", namely due to its balance of innovation with a relatively accessible price tag. Its compact flip-phone construction means that the Z Flip 5 is far more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold, but you still get a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a stunning new cover display, and a convenient, super-pocketable form factor.

Unless you're super committed to buying this Samsung foldable, there are a few things to consider before making your purchase. For one, keep in mind that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably arrive some time this summer (likely late July or early August), so if you're willing to wait five or six months to buy your new phone, it could be worth it.

Additionally, the Z Flip 5 has a major competitor in the form of the Motorola Razr Plus (2023). The debate has been raging for months now, so it might be worth checking out our guide to the Z Flip 5 vs Razr Plus if you're still on the fence. After all, the Amazon Spring Sale is currently knocking the price of the Motorola flip phone down to $699, a full $100 cheaper than its Samsung rival. You really can't go wrong either way, but ultimately, the choice is yours.