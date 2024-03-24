This is the ONLY Samsung phone deal I'm buying during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends March 25th, so I'm using the remaining hours of the shopping event to grab one last smartphone deal before it's gone for good (or at least until Prime Day, I guess). For the duration of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is getting a straight $150 discount, knocking the price down to $849.99. That's the cheapest that the unlocked device has ever been, and it means I can finally ditch my Pixel 7a with its middling battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon For the first time since the flagship lineup was revealed back in January, Amazon is carving a sweet $150 off the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus. Any color, any configuration. Despite being considered the "middle child", the S24 Plus has no shortage of standout specs, including the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, fantastic battery life, and enough software support to keep the phone relevant for many years to come. Price comparison: Best Buy - $849.99 | Samsung - $999.99 | Walmart - $895

Sure, you can probably find better Samsung Galaxy S24 deals if you do a trade-in or upgrade your wireless service, but if you prefer the simplicity of an unlocked phone, this offer is for you. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus sits right in between the other two phones of the flagship lineup, with a stunning QHD+ 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and seven years of software updates guaranteed. You also get to enjoy all of those AI-powered software features that everyone's been talking about.

It's quite likely that the Galaxy S24 Plus will rank among the best Android phones released in 2024, but in the meantime, this is a great way to get your hands on an excellent phone for way under the retail price.

It's not a phone, but if you were hoping to find a new smart TV to pair with your new phone before the sale ends, it's worth mentioning that Amazon and Samsung alike are currently running a BOGO TV deal when you preorder one of the new 2024 Samsung TVs. Grab an eligible set and you can score a second 65-inch smart TV for 100% free.