Last chance! Get a FREE 65-inch Samsung TV before the preorder deal ends
Free 4K, anyone?
Samsung has officially revealed its lineup of 2024 smart TVs, and they're marking the occasion with an outstanding BOGO smart TV deal. I'm not joking: from now through April 11th, you can order ANY 2024 flagship Samsung TV and get a second 65-inch smart TV for 100% free.
The free TV isn't just some crummy old model that Samsung dug up from the stockroom either; the 65-inch Class Crystal UHD set comes with AI-powered 4K image upscaling, HDR and PurColor technology, and an ultra-lightweight, nearly bezel-less construction. The 2024 TVs included in the preorder campaign range from Samsung's elegant The Frame series (starting at $999.99) to the cutting-edge Class OLED S95D series. In other words, take your pick and the 65-inch TV will be as good as yours. That's a $529.99 value!
Ends April 11th — preorder a Samsung TV and get a 65-inch 4K TV for FREE
$1,445.98 $999.99, includes FREE Samsung 65" TU690T smart TV
Order the new 43-inch The Frame (LS03D) from Samsung before April 11th and you'll get a FREE 65-inch TU690T TV included with your purchase. That's two outstanding 4K smart TVs for less than $1,000, and both models come with gorgeous picture, AI-powered 4K upscaling, and a sleek, ultra-slim design.
$8,445.98 $7,999.99, includes FREE Samsung 65" TU690T smart TV
The compact 43-inch The Frame isn't the only set included in this free TV promotion. On the other end of the spectrum is the 85-inch 8K QN900D, an absolute beast of entertainment that delivers true 8K resolution with Samsung's latest AI-powered Gen3 Processor, Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound, refresh rates of up to 240Hz, and more. Buy this Samsung TV before it sells out and you'll get that FREE 65-incher with your purchase.
