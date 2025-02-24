This 'incredibly gorgeous' flagship is now just $399.99 at Amazon — but is 2023's Motorola Edge Plus still worth it?

Sure, fancy new tech may dominate the headlines, but you could be missing some great smartphone deals if you totally rule out last-gen devices. The Edge Plus (2023), for instance, is one of the best phones that Motorola has ever produced, and Amazon is now selling it with a historic 43% discount, no strings attached.

Of course, when you pick up a last-gen smartphone, there will always be a few concessions. So what sacrifices can you expect to make with the Edge Plus (2023), and is it worth the new $399.99 price tag? Let's break it down.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) may be getting on in years, but it's still an impressive flagship phone with a stunning 165Hz pOLED display, two-day battery, and the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You even get 512GB of storage! I certainly wouldn't buy it at full price, but thanks to this 43% discount at Amazon, the Edge Plus (2023) has suddenly become one of the best cheap Android phones on the market.

✅Recommended if: you want an unlocked smartphone with a gorgeous display, over two days of battery life, and solid performance for under $400; you don't mind using a last-gen device.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with all of the latest features; you take lots of pictures or videos with your smartphone; you can afford a newer device.

Is the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) still worth it?

Despite its age, the Edge Plus (2023) remains one of the best Motorola phones on the market, and this new discount only makes the phone more agreeable for folks who have been on the fence. The 165Hz display is still fantastic to look at, and the two-day battery can easily match the best modern devices from Samsung or Google.

Sure, if you're accustomed to using something like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro, you'll probably notice that the Edge Plus' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset isn't as fast as the best Android phones around, but it could easily hold its own against a midrange device like the Google Pixel 8a. Motorola's software promise also guarantees that the Edge Plus (2023) will receive OS updates through Android 15, so you don't need to worry about the phone feeling obsolete any time soon.

If money is no object and you want all of the latest technology and AI features, then the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) isn't the phone for you. But if you simply want a reliable, stylish device with great performance and battery life for under $500, then you simply can't beat this Motorola discount.