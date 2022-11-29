These Cyber Monday Samsung deals are still going strong: save hundreds on TVs, smartphones, and more

While other retailers seem to have thrown in the towel after the rush this holiday weekend, Samsung's sitewide Cyber Monday sale is set to extend through the week. Massive discounts on smart TVs, flagship phones, and appliances are all up for grabs, and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Looking for a straight discount? Samsung has you covered. Do you want to trade in an old device? Samsung is offering more enhanced trade-in credit than you could shake a stick at. No matter how you choose to save, if you didn't finish up your holiday shopping this weekend, now's your chance. Below you'll find a selection of some of our favorite items included in the sale. Keep in mind that some Samsung deals have a good bit of fine print involved, so we'll try to break down each offer in simple terms so you know exactly what you're getting into.

Samsung's Cyber Week sale is just getting started

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB: Get $150 off plus up to $500 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you didn't know already, we consider the Galaxy S22 Plus to be the best Android phone (opens in new tab) that money can buy, so of course we're including it in this list of deals. Head to Samsung and you'll save $150 instantly. Pair that with up to $500 of trade-in credit and you could get this iconic device for as little as $349.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: Save $350 instantly, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Similar to the S22 Plus deal above, Samsung will give you $350 off when you buy the Z Fold 4, plus throw in up to $1,000 of additional savings when you send them an old device. If you don't trade-in, you'll get an additional $100 of savings, just for kicks. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) is perhaps the most innovative smartphone on the market, complete with a stunning 120Hz AMOLED foldable display, flagship-quality cameras, and fantastic hardware under the hood.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: Save $150 instantly, plus up $600 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Pick up the Z Flip 4 instead and you'll get a very nice $150 carved off the price of the phone. You can also save an additional $600 with eligible trade-in or snag a $50 discount if you opt out. If you've been with us a while, you already know that we love the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for its sophisticated design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and 120HZ AMOLED screen, so this might just be our favorite deal on the list.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Samsung is currently slashing a hefty $600 off the price of the 65" QN90B smart TV, an entertainment powerhouse that delivers stunning QLED 4K picture thanks to AI-based LED processing and Quantum HDR 32X. You're also looking at a straight 26% discount with this deal, no trade-in needed and no strings attached.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: Save $100 instantly, plus up to $500 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) The entire Tab S8 series is being discounted this week at Samsung, including the Tab S8 Plus, a device that we chose as our overall favorite Android tablet (opens in new tab). Pick up one of these outstanding tablets and you'll get $100 off your purchase instantly, plus up to $500 off if you trade in an eligible device.

