These are the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is finally coming to a close, and we're hoping that you've gotten your holiday shopping off on the right foot. There have been some pretty incredible deals to be had, saving you hundreds of dollars on things that you've been eyeing up.

That being said, if you haven't had the time to check out the various Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, we've got you covered. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, we've rounded up some of our favorite Cyber Monday deals that you can still get.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Pixel 6a at this price is such an insane deal that you might want to just pick one up as a backup phone. It's powered by Google's Tensor chip, the same one as the Pixel 6, and you'll get the latest features that Android has to offer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 $249.99 (w/ enhanced trade-in) (opens in new tab) Personally, I would go for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Flip 4, but this deal is too good to be ignored. Especially if you're ready to upgrade, want to get rid of your old phone, and join the foldable phone revolution.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N20 5G: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Those who are looking for a cheap and reliable 5G-enabled phone, you're in luck. The OnePlus Nord N20 works with pretty much every carrier, and has a pretty solid camera system for a phone at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,199 $848 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy S23 rumor mill is starting to pick up, but that doesn't mean the Galaxy S22 Ultra should just be ignored. It's still largely considered the best Android phone of the year, and still makes us miss the Galaxy Note days.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G: $399.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Motorola might be struggling when it comes to flagship smartphones, but that's not the case with budget phones. The Moto G Stylus is one of the few phones to include a stylus, but costs hundreds less than the competition.

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung covers a lot of ground when it comes to "the best" devices. Our favorite flagship tablet comes a bit later on this list, but the Galaxy Tab A8 is perfect for those who want a cheap Android tablet for media consumption or to play a few games.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We're still hoping for the day that Amazon makes it easy to install the Play Store. But if you're already deep in the Amazon ecosystem, or want to get your feet wet, the Fire HD 8 is a fantastic tablet for everyone.

(opens in new tab) onn. 10" Kids Tablet (32GB): $129 $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Sometimes, you just need a bit of help keeping the little ones focused on something so you can get some cleaning done. Walmart's onn. 10" Kids Tablet fits the bill quite nicely with plenty of parental controls and an included protective case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): $1,199 $969 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for the ultimate Android tablet, look no further than Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a display that is both larger and looks better than a lot of laptops out there. And it offers more than enough power to replace your aging laptop too.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279.99 $64.99 (w/ enhanced trade-in) (opens in new tab) Despite basically looking exactly the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 is still our pick for the best Android smartwatch. You'll get multi-day battery life, and a plethora of health and fitness tracking features.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) After hearing about rumors for years, Google finally released the Pixel Watch. And while it's only been available for a little over a month, Cyber Monday brings the ability to save $50 on this excellent smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fitbit's Sense 2 and Versa 4 have largely been overshadowed by the launch of the Pixel Watch. But we think the $200 price tag for Cyber Monday is too good of a deal to pass up on.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $196.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We're big fans of Garmin smartwatches around here, and the Forerunner 245 Music is a great example of why. It's the perfect companion for those who want to keep track of their runs, but also makes it easy to load up your own music to listen to so you can leave your phone behind.

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $189 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) You shouldn't expect much from a Chromebook that costs less than $100, but that's just fine. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a great couch laptop that can transform into a tablet thanks to the convertible design. Did we mention it's only $99?

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Acer almost never disappoints when it releases a new Chromebook, and that's only part of the reason why the Spin 714 is our favorite Chromebook of 2022. Along with a convertible 2-in-1 design, the Spin 714 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Evo processors, and even sports a garaged USI stylus.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you like the idea of having a single device that can transform from a workstation to a media consumption device, the Chromebook Duet 3 is incredible. It's 11-inch, 2K display is absolutely sublime, and you'll get a detachable keyboard cover and kickstand in the box.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Just like the Pixel Watch, Google also finally released its first "Pro" earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro include excellent Active Noise Cancelation, a customizable EQ, and with Fast Pair, you can use them with any of your devices.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) might be a surprise pick for this list, but the truth is that these earbuds are still at the top of the pack. It's also not often that Apple devices are discounted, so when we see a good deal, we just have to point it out.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for some over-the-ear headphones, it doesn't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM5. Awkward naming scheme notwithstanding, these headphones offer industry-leading Active Noise Cancelation, along with 30-hours of battery life on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: $179.99 $97.32 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Razer already makes a lot of great gaming peripherals, but being able to get the BlackShark V2 Pro Headset for under $100 just caught our eye. With these headphones, you can go wireless with Razer HyperSpeed, or plug in with the removable 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best Cyber Monday smart home deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Amazon Echo Show 15 remains one of the more unique smart displays. It easily mounts on your wall, or can be used in a stand on a countertop or bookshelf. But it gives you access to Alexa from pretty much anywhere in your home, complete with a home screen dashboard to get an overview of what's going on.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We can't wait for the Pixel Tablet with its Charging Speaker Dock to be released. But until then, the Nest Hub remains one of the best smart displays, and at a price this good, you might as well grab a couple of them.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon's all-new Echo Dot is the company's "best sounding Echo Dot yet," and is small enough that you can put one in pretty much any room. What more can you reall ask for, especially from a solid smart speaker that's 50% off?

(opens in new tab) Sonos Move: $399 $319 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Sonos Move has been around for a little while now, but is still one of the best battery-powered smart speakers on the market. And this last-minute Cyber Monday deal will save you $80.

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want a cheap streaming dongle that you can "set and forget" it doesn't get much better than the Fire TV Stick 4K. It might not have all the bells and whistles as the 4K Max, but still offers a solid overall experience for your streaming needs.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49.99 $39.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Google's Chromecast with Google TV now comes in two different flavors, but if you want 4K streaming, the 4K version is the one you'll need. Grab one now, and use the $10 you saved to rent a movie!

(opens in new tab) NVIDIA SHIELD TV: $149.99 $124.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) While the SHIELD TV doesn't sport the Google TV interface, it's still arguably the best overall streaming device, regardless of your budget. There's a built-in microSD card slot, support for all of your cloud game streaming services, and so much more.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is pretty interchangeable with the Fire TV Stick 4K as one of the best streaming deals for Cyber Monday. Really, it just comes down to whether you prefer the Roku interface or not.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series: $469.99 $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has started making its own TVs and the 4-Series is a great way to go if you want a cheap 4K TV. As you might expect, it's powered by Amazon's Fire TV OS, giving you all the same features as a Fire TV Stick 4K, without taking up one of the precious HDMI ports.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED evo 4K Smart TV (42"): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) LG's C2 OLED TV might just be the perfect option if you want to want a big screen for gaming and connecting your computer. The 42-inch version looks absolutely incredible, and Best Buy has knocked the price down by $400 for Cyber Monday.