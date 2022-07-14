There's still time to grab the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for less than $200

Prime Day is almost over, but there's still time to get in on some last-minute deals. If you've been trying to get your hands on an affordable Android smartphone, there are already quite a few options to choose from, but this OnePlus Nord N200 5G deal (opens in new tab) might be among the most enticing offers because you can pick up the phone for less than $200.

Normally $240, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the cheapest 5G options on the market. It has a fairly compelling feature set, with a large 6.49-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon chipset, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The Nord N200 5G can already give many of the best Android phones under $300 a run for their money, but it's practically a steal at this Prime Day price.

Affordable 5G

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N200 5G: $239.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The OnePlus Nord N200 is one of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy, but this Prime Day deal brings it to new levels of affordable. With a large FHD+ display, great design, and long-lasting battery, this would make a great first phone for kids.

As I said, it's not a bad phone, and it has a good handle on the basics. In fact, I bought the Nord N200 5G for my 12-year-old brother as his first smartphone, and he absolutely loves it. He's always playing games, so it's nice that the phone has expandable storage, and the 4GB of RAM may not be a ton, but it gets the job done. And its impressive battery life will keep the phone going well beyond a day of regular use, which is ideal for a kid who likes to play games.

It also helps that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is well-designed, making the phone look more premium than it actually is. You'll feel like you just bought a phone worth more than its $240 MSRP.

Looking for more sweet deals before Prime Day ends? We have guides on the best Prime Day smartwatch deals to pair with your phone, or the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals to listen to some epic playlists while you take your Nord N200 5G on the go.