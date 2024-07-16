The perfectly balanced Galaxy S24 Plus just crashed to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day 2024

Thinking about upgrading to a swanky new Android flagship? You might want to take a gander at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which can be yours for just $749.99 during Amazon's Prime Day sale. It's a 25% discount that drops the smartphone — which usually retails for $999.99 — to its lowest price yet, making it a deal you can't miss.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon Discounted by 25% during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a full-featured flagship that packs enough goodies to differentiate itself from its two siblings. The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a Quad-HD+ panel with slimmer bezels than ever before. You also get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which, combined with the smartphone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400) SoC, make it capable of handling just about anything you throw at it with ease. Among other key features are a triple-lens primary camera system, seven years of OS & security updates, and a 4,900mAh battery with fast wired/wireless charging support.

✅Recommended if: you want a well-rounded Android flagship with a stunning display, great cameras, and solid battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you already have the Galaxy S23 Plus and don't care too much about AI gimmicks, incremental design changes, and things like that.

Over the last few years, Samsung has all but ignored the 'Plus' models in its flagship S-series, but that seems to have finally changed with the introduction of the S24 line-up. As Android Central's Derrek Lee notes in his review, no longer is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus just a blown-up version of the regular Galaxy S24. Instead, it's a well-balanced top-tier smartphone that manages to stand out on its own, without getting overshadowed by its siblings.

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus now sports a stunning Quad-HD+ display that perfectly complements the phone's even slimmer bezels, giving the appearance of an all-screen design up front. The flat frame, as well as flat front and back give the phone a sturdy in-hand feel. You also get 12GB of RAM as standard, and it works well with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400, depending on region) SoC to make quick work of even the most demanding of tasks.

Running the latest Android 14 (with One UI 6.1) out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is guaranteed seven years of OS and security updates. It also comes with a versatile triple-lens rear camera setup, a plethora of connectivity options, and a big 4,900mAh battery with 45W/15W (wired/wireless) charging. In a nutshell, this is one of the best Android phones currently available out there.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus does have a few shortcomings too. Majority of its AI features are limited to Samsung's own apps, and the phone's boxy design can get a little uncomfortable in the hand. However, these are minor issues that you can (and should) ignore, considering you're saving $250 off a top-of-the-line flagship that will serve you well for years to come. Just make sure you pair it up with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases to keep it protected.