The Google Pixel 9 Pro is still chilling at its lowest-ever price — but how much longer can it last?

The Presidents' Day sales may be over, but there's one Google Pixel 9 deal that just keeps hanging on. Pick up the top-rated Google Pixel 9 Pro unlocked from Best Buy or Amazon today and you'll score a straight $200 discount, the same epic price drop that we saw during the Black Friday sales last fall.

Although I can't say for sure, my sources indicate that any leftover Presidents' Day deals will expire this Sunday, February 23rd, which only gives you a few days to place your order! Once the Pixel 9 Pro discount is gone, it may be a few months before we see another like it, so act fast if you're interested.

✅Recommended if: you want a sleek flagship phone with great cameras, AI-boosted software features, and seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates; you prefer to buy the best Android phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather buy the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL (also $200 off); you can get a better deal through your wireless carrier; you need a phone for gaming.

As described in our glowing 4/5-star review, the Pixel 9 Pro is a distillation of everything that made the past few generations of Google phones so special. The elegant design choices and outstanding camera specs are all still there, but now you get an upgraded chipset, the latest AI software features, and two sizes to choose from. The haptics remain some of the best on the market, and the seven-year software promise means that the phone will continue to feel cutting-edge for many years to come.

That being said, dropping $800 at Best Buy may be a tall order for some folks, so check with your wireless carrier to see what Google Pixel 9 deals they have before you commit. Verizon, for instance, will give you the phone for free when you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, while the T-Mobile-owned carrier Mint Mobile will give you $400 off the XL version of the phone, plus some heavily discounted wireless when you pay for a year in advance. The choice is yours, but if you prefer the flexibility allowed by an unlocked phone, then this Best Buy deal is one of the best around.