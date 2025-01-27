The Galaxy S25 Plus crashes down to $299.99 with this trade-in deal — but how long will it last?

The Galaxy S25 deals have landed, and while we wait for the phones to officially hit store shelves on February 7th, Samsung is offering some outstanding trade-in promotions for folks who like to shop early. If you've had your eye on the Galaxy S25 Plus, preorder the phone directly from Samsung and you'll get up to $700 of trade-in credit AND a free $100 voucher to spend on whatever you want.

You can also get up to 80% off Samsung accessories when you bundle select items with your preorder, plus buying through the official website gives you access to a bunch of stylish color variants, such as Blue Black and Coral Red, that you can't find anywhere else. We've been seeing a lot of sweet S25 preorder deals lately, but this Samsung deal is one of the best offers yet.

Preorder the new Galaxy S25 Plus for as low as $299.99 at Samsung

It's tough being a middle child, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has risen to the challenge with a powerful blend of impressive specs, sophisticated design, and all of the AI-powered software features you could ever need. As we detail in our hands-on review, the S25 Plus is all about refinement, improving upon its predecessor in a few key areas without raising the price.

You still get 12GB of RAM and a lovely 6.7-inch 120Hz display as standard, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is a huge leap forward when it comes to performance. The Galaxy AI features and One UI 7 are also present straight out of the box, plus you get great battery life and, of course, Samsung's seven-year software promise.

Comparing the Galaxy S25 Plus to the S24 Plus, you'll notice that the new model didn't receive any significant boost to its camera tech, and the changing speeds aren't exactly breaking any records. But if you have an old phone lying around and you're looking to upgrade, use Samsung's trade-in tool to see how much you can save. It costs nothing to check, and you might end up with a fantastic 2025 smartphone for next to nothing.