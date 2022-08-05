The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices and deals of August 2022

Rumor has it that an announcement regarding Samsung's next generation of foldable phones is just around the corner, which means it's a pretty perfect time to track down the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals.

Hefty discounts on the popular phone are becoming more and more common, and that's a very good thing: with its $1,799.99 price tag, the cost is prohibitive for most people unless they can find a really good deal. Luckily, that's why we're here. Below you'll find the best offers of the month, with everything from straight discounts to enhanced trade-in opportunities up for grabs.

With its lightning-fast performance, excellent cameras, and unique, one-of-a-kind user experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the first device to transform the idea of the foldable from a gimmick into a serious phone that anyone could use. While we're still trying to make sense of everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so far, why not take advantage of the buzz surrounding the upcoming device and pick up a still-excellent foldable from last year.

If you'd rather check out the upcoming Fold 4 though, Samsung's mega offer returns for what we're assuming will be the next wave of foldable phones, Galaxy Watches, and in-ear buds. Register for a risk-free no-money-down reservation, and you could get up to $200 off when it comes to preorders if you decide to go ahead.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $1,100 of trade-in credit plus The Freestyle for free at Samsung (opens in new tab) Pick up a Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung and they'll hook you up with a Freestyle portable projector for totally free, no strings attached. That's a $799.99 value right out of the gate, but they're also throwing in up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you don't have an older device to trade in, why not just snag this straight discount from Amazon? The giant retailer is currently slashing an incredible $600 off the price of the Z Fold 3, hooking you up with a solid discount of 33%, which, by the way, is the lowest price we've ever seen from Amazon. The nice thing about this deal is that it requires no serious action on your part, all you need to do is hit that Add to Cart button as fast as you can.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Buy one, get another for $800 off with select Unlimited plans (opens in new tab) Verizon is one of the largest wireless carriers around, but that doesn't mean that they're stingy when it comes to great deals. Right now, if you buy a Z Fold 3 and add a line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with $800 over 36 months that you can spend on a second foldable phone. They'll also hook you up with an additional $200 to cover those transfer fees if you're switching from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) Boost Mobile is an excellent prepaid carrier that offers some flexible data plans for cheap on T-Mobile's massive 5G network (plus zero contracts). They also offer tons of great deals on unlocked phones, including this one that sees the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive a massive $700 drop in price, no strings attached.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $800 off with new line and Magenta MAX (opens in new tab) Magenta MAX is essentially a lineup of premium wireless plans from T-Mobile that offer loads of features and more data than you could shake a stick at. They also tend to come with discounts on great devices, such as $800 off the Z Fold 3 when you add an eligible line. If you don't want to pay for a Magenta MAX plan, you can still get $400 off the foldable phone when you add a new line on a standard T-Mobile plan.

Once you get your new Z Fold 3, you're obviously going to want to keep it safe. Check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases for some stylish and reliable protection.