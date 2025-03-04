TECNO launches the Camon 40 series, unveils new AI smart glasses to take on Meta

What you need to know

TECNO launches the new Camon 40 series at MWC 2025.

The Camon 40 Premier 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate for improved AI performance.

Most Camon 40 models come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Camon 40 Premier 5G features a Sony LYT-701 with a very fast shutter speed to capture moving subjects.

At MWC 2025, TECNO officially launched its latest smartphones, the Camon 40 series, which consists of four new phones. Leading the lot is the Camon 40 Premier 5G, which is powered by a "MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate" for enhanced AI processing.

The company is really leaning on its photography and AI chops with its new phones, especially after unveiling its AI vision last year. The Camon 40 Premier 5G sports a 50MP Sony LYT-701 sensor that is capable of capturing very fast subjects with the company's new FlashSnap technology. This improves camera startup and capture times so users can capture moments on the spot without worrying about blurry subjects.

(Image credit: TECNO)

In addition, the Camon 40 Premier 5G also has a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The phone takes advantage of TECNO's improved Universal Tone technology, which enhances skin tone reproduction in images. The phone is also capable of underwater photography, thanks to the IP68 and IP69 water resistance.

(Image credit: TECNO)

In addition to photography, the Camon 40 Premier 5G brings all of TECNO's AI features under one device. This includes functions like Call Translation, AI Eraser 2.0, Image Extender, and even Circle to Search. The phone continues to depend on its Ella AI assistant, which functions more or less like Gemini for contextual responses to queries and more.

The Camon 40 series comes in configurations up to 12GB/256GB, although it will depend on the model. And while TECNO promises great battery life, the Premier 5G scores a 5,100mAh battery and 70W fast charging, beating out many higher-end Android phones.

Pricing and availability weren't immediately available, but knowing TECNO, the Camon 40 series will be priced affordably with reach in markets outside of the United States.

TECNO is getting into AI glasses

(Image credit: TECNO)

In addition to new Android phones, TECNO is also launching two new AI smart glasses. The aptly named TECNO AI Glasses look fairly similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, including the camera placement on the side.

The smart glasses connect to Android and are equipped with support for TECNO's Ella AI assistant for language translation, object recognition, and more. There is a 50MP camera with a 100-degree field of vision, which can be used for photos.

Both the AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro are mostly identical, although the design differs between them, with a thicker frame on the latter. That's because the Pro model has displays built into the lenses, which can be used to view navigation, translations in real-time, and more. The camera is also placed in between the lenses for a more distinct design, while the standard AI Glasses look a bit more svelte.

(Image credit: TECNO)

Otherwise, both AI glasses will get more than 11 days of battery life, depending on how they're used. The glasses are also controlled via touch and come with IPX4 protection.

For now, TECNO has not yet revealed pricing and availability for the AI Glasses, and we're still waiting to learn about the chipset powering the glasses.