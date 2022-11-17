Motorola, Xiaomi, and others confirm upcoming flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What you need to know

Several phone brands have confirmed what flagships will contain the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Moto Edge X40 and OnePlus 11 have been confirmed along with the new Samsung Galaxy S23.

Qualcomm's new chip leaps forward in performance with an advanced AI engine, 200MP photo-capturing capability, and Wi-Fi 7.

The Qualcomm Summit 2022 comes to an end, and we're beginning to receive confirmation of OEMs creating flagships with the new SoC.

As pointed out by Android Authority, several phone brands have begun confirming the use of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Several of these OEMs were mentioned during Qualcomm's Summit 2022, but we're now seeing just where these companies are looking to set the chip.

Beginning the round of confirmations is Motorola which has stated its upcoming Moto Edge X40 will sport the brand new SoC from Qualcomm. The phone was recently leaked in a certification filing, with specs pointing to a 50MP triple camera setup. Given the Edge X30 was the first device to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it's possible Motorola could follow suit this year.

The next batch comes from two Chinese OEMs, OnePlus and Xiaomi. OnePlus has recently confirmed that its new 11 model flagship phone will utilize the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and presumably 11 Pro, too. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series has also been confirmed to feature the new chipset, as well, following leaked designs that resemble OnePlus phones and the iPhone.

Both of these phones seem to be eyeing an end-of-2022 launch date for their new flagship phones. However, even if they do hit a December date, the phones will most likely only be available in China before becoming global sometime in 2023.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Oppo has also confirmed its new Find X series phone will feature Qualcomm's latest chip alongside the upcoming IQOO 11 and the Red Magic 8 Pro, the new successor to the Red Magic 7 Pro.

Lastly, Samsung fans should know by now that the Korean OEMs upcoming Galaxy S23 series is more than likely to contain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched on the first day of the Summit 2022 event in Hawaii. It was revealed with advancements in the chip's AI engine, along with its 200MP photo-capturing capability and its upgrade from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The new SoC should outperform the previously released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for many of the next-gen flagships that are prepping for a 2023 launch.

There are also several more commercial brands that Qualcomm has mentioned will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform to some degree. While not all of them have come out and confirmed what phones will utilize the chip in the past couple of days, we should expect to see that information whenever it is available.