Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders give us our first look at the upcoming models

What you need to know

High-resolution renders of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have emerged online.

The hardware and design of the Pro model may differ significantly from that of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the camera island on the vanilla model may be inspired by the iPhone 14 design.

The Xiaomi 12 series will turn one year old next month, meaning the flagship lineup is due for a successor soon. Prior to Xiaomi's unveiling of its next top-tier models, some renders of the upcoming handsets have surfaced on the web, giving us our first unofficial look at the smartphones.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro renders are courtesy of prolific leaker @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) in collaboration with Zoutons. With the centered punch-hole for the selfie snapper, there isn't much difference between the upcoming phone and the Xiaomi 12 Pro's front panel. However, as shown in the renders below, things start to look different in the back.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Zoutons ) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Zoutons ) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Zoutons )

The three-lens camera bump is left-aligned with a square design and rounded corners. If this pans out, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a significantly different camera design from the current model.

According to Zoutons (opens in new tab), the upcoming model will have dimensions of roughly 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm (or 11.8mm if we account for the rear camera bump). The phone may also sport a 6.65-inch curved display, dual speakers, and a 50MP main sensor, in line with a recent leak.

Xiaomi has yet to share any details about its 12 Pro successor, but @OnLeaks claims that it will cost INR 66,800 (approximately $820) in India. The phones are also said to come in black, white, pink, and green colors.

In addition to the Pro model, the leaker has also shared renders (opens in new tab) of the standard Xiaomi 13 in collaboration with CompareDial (opens in new tab). The square camera bump on this one reminds us of the iPhone 14, as seen below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial ) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial ) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial )

However, it differs from Apple's smartphone in a few ways. For example, the triple-camera setup has one lens that looks smaller than the other two.

The standard Xiaomi 13 may also not have a curved display like its Pro sibling, given that it appears to have a flat 6.2-inch screen with a hole punch selfie snapper in the top center. If this is correct, the upcoming model's screen will also look different from its predecessor.

Furthermore, the renders reveal aluminium sides with horizontal lines for the antenna bands, similar to the iPhone 14. Xiaomi's older flagship models were known to take design cues from Apple's handset, so this won't be surprising if the renders are accurate.

Like the higher-end model, the Xiaomi 13 could be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming chipset for tomorrow's best Android phones. It's not certain when the Chinese phone maker will unveil the next-generation flagship series, but it's safe bet that they will see daylight in December or early January next year.