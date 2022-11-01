Xiaomi 13 Pro specs leak suggests camera and battery upgrades over the 12 Pro

What you need to know

A new leak sheds light on the specs of the next-generation Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi's upcoming phone is tipped to include a larger battery and better camera than current flagship models.

It is also expected to benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica on the camera front.

Xiaomi could equip its next-generation flagship phone with some nifty upgrades in the camera and battery departments, if a new leak is anything to go by. According to the leak, the Xiaomi 13 Pro's primary camera will include a large sensor from Sony and a bigger battery than the 12 Pro.

Courtesy of reliable leaker Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), we now have a good idea of what the upcoming Xiaomi flagship phone has up its sleeve (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)). The tipster claims that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have the same 50MP main shooter as the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

However, we could be looking at Sony's 1-inch IMX989 sensor, which is also found on the China-only Xiaomi 12S Ultra. If this is correct, the upcoming flagship model is poised to have a better camera quality than its predecessor, given that the 12 Pro only features Sony's IMX707 sensor. The camera will also supposedly be powered by Xiaomi's proprietary Surge C2 chipset.

Another interesting bit of information from the source is the supposed continued partnership between Xiaomi and Leica. According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will carry the same Leica branding as the Xiaomi 12 series. This means that Xiaomi's next answer to the best Android phones is likely to see improved optical design and fine-tuned color balance. The front camera is said to be a 32MP sensor like the current model.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro could also pack a larger battery. According to Brar, it will ship with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, backed by a Surge P2 chip. In contrast, the 12 Pro comes with a 4,600mAh battery unit.

Other than that, the next-gen handset may have the same specs as its predecessor, including a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display and the standard memory configurations (up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage). Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely to make its way to the device as well.

Unfortunately, there's no word on when the device could launch, but if Xiaomi's previous launch schedule is any indication, it's a safe bet that the 13 Pro will make its debut in December.