RedMagic 7 Pro makes its global debut with powerful specs, in-display selfie camera

Nubia announced the RedMagic 7 and 7 Pro back in February, launching first in China.

The RedMagic 7 Pro is now launching in global markets with an Under Display Camera.

The RedMagic 7 Pro features slower 65W charging than the Chinese variant, which includes 135W charging.

The device will be available to order on April 27.

Earlier this year, Nubia announced its latest gaming flagships with the new RedMagic 7 series, offering impressive specs and incredibly fast charging speeds. After initially launching in China, the RedMagic is finally making its way to global markets later this month.

The RedMagic 7 Pro is a slightly beefier version of the RedMagic 7 that we reviewed in March. The phone has a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 960Hz touch sampling rate, making it incredibly responsive. A selfie camera is also hidden underneath the display for an all-screen, uninterrupted viewing experience. On the back is a 64MP triple camera setup.

Powering the RedMagic 7 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with a dedicated Red Core 1 gaming chip that handles RGB lighting, audio processing, and haptic feedback. This should help the Snapdragon chip run more efficiently and give the device a leg up over some of the best gaming phones. The phone also comes with dual 500Hz shoulder triggers for added control and dual stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra Surround Sound.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

A large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, although charging is set to 65W, down from the 135W in the launch version of the RedMagic 7. Not only is the charging port air-cooled, but the phone comes equipped with the latest version of Nubia's ICE cooling system to keep the phone from getting too hot during intense gaming sessions. That includes the second-largest vapor chamber in the industry, composite graphene, a high-speed turbofan, high-conducting gel, copper foil, a cooling air duct, and more.

The RedMagic 7 Pro runs RedMagic OS 5.0 based on Android 12. It's available in two colorways and configurations; the Obsidian colorway features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Supernova colorway gets a bump to 512GB of storage. The versions can be had for $799 and $899, respectively, and will be available to order on April 27. There will also be an early-bird special starting on April 22 on the RedMagic website (opens in new tab).