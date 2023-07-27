Which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has the biggest cover display that we've ever seen on a Samsung foldable. There's so much that can be done on it, including useful app widgets and other functions. Thinking about grabbing yourself one of these sleek and compact little folding phones? Great pick! But first, you've got to decide which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 you should you.

Unlike the Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5 comes in four colors at third-party retailers. If you go to the Samsung store, there are even more exclusive colors to consider. Settling on a single color to purchase is a very personal decision. It's also important because this is an expensive phone and you really don't want to regret it later. Let's sneak a peek at all the retail colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 before going further.

Meet the hues and tones of the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 From $1,000 at Samsung Mint The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a brand new cover display so it's only fitting to get it in this minty fresh hue. This pastel green is cooling and doesn't come on too strong. The frame is also painted light green to match the overall theme. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 From $1,000 at Samsung Graphite Not big on color? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Graphite is easy to like because it's basically a light black shade. Throw on a nice case and change up the look of it whenever you get tired of it. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 From $1,000 at Samsung Lavender Samsung calls this shade Lavender, but really it's more of a pink color with a purplish undertone. Fans of Bora Purple from older Samsung devices will be pleased with this sweet shade of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 From $1,000 at Samsung Cream Cream is probably the most elegant color variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The pale golden frame just reinforces that feeling, driving it home that this is a high-end folding phone in your hands.

How to choose the right shade of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender at any retailer. If you go directly to the Samsung website, there are a few online exclusive colors such as Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow as well.

Sort out your priorities when you can't pick which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should you buy. Do you plan on using a Z Flip 5 case? Would you like to use a transparent or sheer case to show off your Flip 5, or would you use something opaque? Once that's sorted, it'll be easier to choose a single variant.

Mint is one of the most attractive shades of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was not available in this coat of paint, so it's unique to this generation. The frame is a metallic light green shade that matches the rest of the folding phone's body. If you don't have an outright preference, we highly recommend this fresh pastel hue.

As always, Graphite, or black, serves as the safe option for those who don't like bold colorways or prefer safe choices. Make sure you find the best deals on the Flip 5 when proceeding with your purchase.