Early leak claims Samsung is working on a couple of rugged Pro models

A report states the model number for Samsung's upcoming rugged devices was discovered as "SM-G766B" for the alleged XCover 8 Pro.

Samsung is reportedly working on a rugged Pro tablet named the "Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro" or the "Tab Active 6 Pro."

Specifications about the devices were unknown; however, rumors claim the devices could launch together in "mid-2025."

Samsung's rugged devices have been known to help those in the field and a new rumor claims a refreshment could be on the way.

The Dutch publication Galaxy Club reportedly found information pointing toward another pair of rugged devices from Samsung (via SamMobile). The post states Samsung is developing its next tough phone: the "Galaxy XCover 8 Pro." Supposedly, the publication discovered the model number "SM-G766B" in testing by the Korean OEM. It highlights similarities between the current number and SM-G556B of the XCover 7.

The name and number similarities seem enough to warrant this connection but, as always, we'll have to wait and see.

Additionally, the publication discovered Samsung's development of the next rugged tablet, but rumors state it'll be a (ideally) stronger variant. The publication claims that the tablet in question will introduce a Pro version of the recently debuted Galaxy Tab Active 5.

Details about these upcoming rugged additions stop there as the publication states additional information about its specifications remains unknown. Despite that, the post states the "Tab Active 5 Pro" could hit the market as the "Tab Active 6 Pro" instead. As noted by SamMobile, Samsung has refrained from offering a Pro model to the same generation of rugged Tab Active tablets/phones. So, the latter name might be what we're looking at.

The assumed XCover 8 Pro and uncertain rugged tablet might debut in "mid-2025."

Samsung's rugged portfolio expanded with Pro-level devices in 2022, as it launched the XCover 6 Pro and the Tab Active 4 Pro. Both devices offer an IP68 rating (dust/water resistance) and MIL-STD-810H certification, the standard for durability against the elements. The company gave the XCover 6 Pro a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and continued that trend with the XCover 7. On the other hand, the Tab Active Pro 4 features a 10.1-inch LCD while the latest Tab Active 5 snagged an 8-inch screen.

With only the supposed model number out in the wild, it's unclear what upgrades Samsung could have for its next-gen devices.

What is certain is Samsung's confirmation of delivering 8 years of updates for its Galaxy Tab Active 5. The company stated this large support life for the device will only be available for Enterprise users. Those with the base version of the tablet will receive 5 years of OS support.