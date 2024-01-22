Samsung debuts the Galaxy Tab Active 5 as a rugged partner for frontline workers

What you need to know

Samsung introduced its new rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 with a protective layer that can help it withstand nearly five-foot drops.

The device offers a 13MP rear camera with improved barcode scanning and NFC payment so frontline workers can scan items in bulk.

Businesses can grab the tablet through Samsung's Enterprise Edition in the U.S. with a complimentary one-year's worth of Knox Suite.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 arrives in Q1 2024 for $548.99 in the U.S.

Following Samsung's appearance at NRF 2024, the company's latest rugged Android tablet is set to arrive for those working in tough environments.

According to Samsung, the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 has been introduced as an ideal and "most capable" tablet for frontline workers. The company states the tablet features an 8-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Protecting this display is a hardened exterior that can help it withstand drops of up to 1.5m (almost 5ft). If the Tab Active 5 is in its protective case, it is estimated to withstand drops up to 1.8m.

Scratches shouldn't be a worry as Samsung adds the device sports Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. With such "armor," the Korean OEM states the Tab Active 5 remains slim and lightweight at 10.1mm thickness and 433g.

Additionally, the Android tablet achieved an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance alongside its included S Pen. Furthermore, the device is also MIL-STD-810H certified. This means the device offers resistance against temperature, humidity, and vibrations while sporting extra toughness for altitude changes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For those in retail, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 offers near-field communication (NFC) and push-to-talk functionality, which is said to elevate its "efficient" barcode scanning. The tablet is said to scan barcodes in bulk with its 13MP rear-facing camera through Knox Capture. Moreover, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), in-store communication, and more will await those in-store or food-related fields.

Samsung's latest rugged tablet features "enhanced PC connectivity," enabling quick data sharing and the ability to use the tablet as a simultaneous screen. The company adds that users will find the Tab Active 5 compatible with many third-party accessories like docking stations and POGO chargers.

Those working outdoors may benefit from the tablet's 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The post details users will find CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) support, which offers private network services for a retailer's dedicated network.

The Tab Active 5 takes its eSIM feature a step forward, offering additional support for those looking to house two separate phone numbers on a single device.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Frontline workers can also expect the Galaxy Tab Active 5 to deliver 6GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage. However, consumers can slot in a microSD card up to 1TB in size for more storage.

The Tab Active 5's availability begins with Samsung's Enterprise Edition in the U.S., meaning the device will be tailored specifically for businesses in need. The company adds future users will receive one year of the Knox Suite as a complimentary gift if the Enterprise Edition is purchased.

Everyone else can expect the tablet to arrive at $548.99 during Q1 2024 in the U.S.