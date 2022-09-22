Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Tab Active 4 Pro arrive in the US

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Tab Active 4 Pro have landed in the United States.

You can buy the rugged tablet in the country from today at a starting price of $649.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will be up for grabs on October 20.

Samsung is bringing its latest rugged smartphone and tablet to the United States after initially announcing the devices separately in June and August of this year, with the target market being frontline and field workers.

Samsung announced the availability of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro in the U.S. today in conjunction with its virtual event. The rugged tablet is available from $649 through Samsung's online store and its IT channel partners. Meanwhile, the rugged smartphone will be available on October 20 via select carriers.

"With durable, water-resistant designs, replaceable batteries and 5G connectivity capabilities, these devices help frontline and field workers get the job done from anywhere there’s a connection, whether they’re on their feet, in trucks or at stores," said Chris Balcik, Samsung Electronics America's vice president and head of Mobile B2B.

Like many of the best rugged Android phones and tablets, the XCover 6 Pro and Tab Active 4 Pro feature the typical IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as the MIL-STD-810H standard for endurance against the elements. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection on the XCover 6 Pro means it can withstand scratches. Samsung also claims that the phone can withstand a 1.5-meter drop with its protective cover.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The display of the Tab Active 4 Pro, on the other hand, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This means you can be confident that the phone will survive a 1-meter drop, or even 1.2 meters if you slap its protective cover onto the screen.

Samsung unveiled the XCover 6 Pro in June and made it available in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in July. Perhaps its most notable feature is the return of the removable battery, which is now uncommon in modern handsets.

A few weeks later, the South Korean tech giant also introduced its latest challenger to the best rugged tablets. The Tab Active 4 Pro ships with an S Pen for stylus input and sports a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 TFT LCD screen. The tablet, like most rugged devices, is light on optics, with only a single rear camera with a 13MP sensor and an 8MP front camera.