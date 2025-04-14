What you need to know

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro is a beast with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, IP68 water/dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for extra protection.

The Tab Active 5 Pro also packs the same Snapdragon chip, runs without an internal battery when docked, and lets you swap batteries without turning off.

Both rugged devices got some smarts, too, with Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Object Eraser, usually found in Samsung's flagships.

Samsung today pulled the wraps off its latest rugged devices: the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro and Tab Active 5 Pro. Built with frontline teams and enterprise use in mind, these rugged devices keep the durability Samsung has been known for, but now with even more power to handle whatever the job throws their way.

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro stands out with its tough build, boasting IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting the screen. It’s a solid upgrade over last year’s XCover 7 and officially takes the baton from the XCover 6 Pro that dropped three years ago.

Tough meets smart

Aside from being tough, the XCover 7 Pro is also smart where it counts. Samsung threw in some Galaxy AI tricks usually reserved for its flagships, like Google's Circle to Search and the Object Eraser.

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro levels up with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, giving it way more muscle than the regular XCover 7’s Dimensity 6100+. It even edges out the older XCover 6 Pro’s Snapdragon 778G.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

It rocks a brighter 6.6-inch display and a 4,350mAh battery. But what really sets it apart is its customization options, going way beyond regular phones. The rugged phone boasts customizable physical buttons and pogo pin connectors for extra accessories and charging.

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro packs a bit more juice, bumping up from 4,050mAh to 4,350mAh. Plus, the battery is removable, making it a great option for long shifts or extended use in the field.

Don't sleep on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro either. The tablet is rocking the same Snapdragon powerhouse as the XCover 7 Pro behind its 10.1-inch screen. But this tablet takes power management even further, thanks to its ability to run without an internal battery when docked. Additionally, you can swap out battery packs without shutting it down.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro brings the same tough design features as the XCover 7 Pro, including an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Even the S-Pen stylus gets the same rugged treatment, so it’s ready for whatever harsh environments you throw at it.

Sunlight? No problem

Both the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro and Tab Active 5 Pro come with Vision Booster, so you can actually see your screen in bright sunlight. The Tab Active 5 Pro kicks it up a notch, pushing the brightness to 600 nits, way up from the 480 nits in the last model.

When it comes to updates, you're set for the long haul: seven years of OS and security updates. That’s a major upgrade from the usual four OS revisions and five years of security.

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro will be available for purchase starting May 8, while Samsung expects the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro to drop in early June.