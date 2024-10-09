Samsung just DESTROYED Prime Day with this Galaxy Z Fold 6 sale—up to $1,300 off!

Samsung's best foldable yet is at its best price ever thanks to this stealthy deal from Samsung. The company is beating Amazon's Big Deals Day sale price by $130 and doubling the storage, making the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just $1,269 when you buy it today!

To get the best savings, choose from the two Samsung.com exclusive colors — Crafted Black or White — which are the lowest price of any available options. These two unique colors not only look great but the Crafted Black one sports a lovely carbon fiber texture and design that you'll instantly fall in love with.

While the instant $450 savings is amazing, Samsung is also beefing up trade-in values for folks willing to part with their old phones and save even more on a new Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you're a Galaxy Z Fold 4 owner, for instance, Samsung will give you a thousand bucks, making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just $719 out the door! Comparatively, Amazon is selling the Z Fold 6 256GB model for $1,399, while Best Buy still has it at its full retail price of $1,899.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $1899 $1,269 at Samsung or as low as $519 with trade-in Samsung's best foldable phone ever is at its best price ever with this incredible Samsung.com deal. Get a straight $450 off the phone for a record-low price of $1,269, or trade in your old phone and get even more money off - up to $1,300 off! Price check: Best Buy - 256GB $1,899 | Amazon - 256GB $1,399

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is our favorite Samsung foldable to date, featuring an updated, more book-like design that makes writing with the S Pen feel even better than on previous generations. That new design is slimmer and lighter than ever, plus the new smaller hinge folds completely flat and minimizes the display crease more than any previous Galaxy Z Fold model.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Fold 6 has a better water and dust resistance rating — the first dust-resistance rating of any Samsung foldable to date — as well as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, plenty of RAM for great multitasking, and a super bright display that's easy to see in any light.

In addition to that, Samsung has now committed to seven years of software updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That means you'll be getting updates all the way through Android 21. That's a really long time and substantially adds to the value of the phone!