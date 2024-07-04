Full specs of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak leaving nothing to imagination

What you need to know

Tipster Evan Blass has developed new marketing images for the upcoming Galaxy foldables.

They fully reveal everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an updated design, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains unchanged.

Both will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy and feature IP48 dust and water resistance.

With the Galaxy Unpacked event merely a week away, tipster Evan Blass has shared new marketing images of the foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6—and they don't leave much to anticipate from the launch event.

The new set of shared images was leaked through his Substack newsletter, which confirms every possible spec of the foldable phones coming later on July 10 at the Unpacked event in Paris. Per the marketing images, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is confirmed to be lighter, slimmer, and have a refreshing design with sharper corners than the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung's Galaxy AI goodness will be widely seen across the interface, even on Samsung Notes, as the new Note Assist feature will be able to transcribe recordings, organize them in notes, and create efficient summaries. The large foldable screen is also poised to have a pocket-sized interpreter with two displays to translate in real time. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 users could also take advantage of Google's Circle to Search prowess.

The marketing images further reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras, which involve a triple rear camera setup with 50MP acting as the primary lens aided by a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with optical zoom. On the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display camera on the foldable screen. Galaxy AI is further expected in cameras and post-edit scenarios to complement the shots taken.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a more durable design than before as the hinge is getting slimmer. Samsung appears to be using "an improved Aluminum frame" and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional protection.

The other notable aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its IP rating, as it now features dust resistance for the first time. It now comes with IP48 dust and water resistance, whereas the previous iteration only had water resistance with an IPX8 rating.

Per the leaked images, the prominent specifications include a bigger 6.3-inch cover screen and the same 7.6-inch foldable screen. The Z Fold 6 will weigh 239 grams, which is significantly less than the predecessor, which weighed 253 grams. It will measure 12.1mm in thickness when folded and 5.6mm when unfolded, which is again a bit less than the Z Fold 5. The foldable phone will also equip the same 4400mAh battery capacity as before.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, an overclocked version of the regular SD 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will also have S-Pen support, which is rumored to be more beneficial than before. Users can further expect at least 12GB of RAM coupled with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The smaller Galaxy Z Flip 6's marketing material also reveals the clamshell phone in a blue colorway alongside its prominent specs. The design, however, remains unchanged when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung is also promoting the new interpreter on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which can utilize both screens to facilitate translation when needed. The cover screen will further benefit from the Chat Assist feature, allowing you to text suggested replies to messages without opening the foldable screen.

Again, the Circle to Search, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 50MP primary lens, 12MP secondary camera, 10MP selfie shooter, and IP48 rating are the other prominent features shared along its sibling Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's design includes a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch foldable screen. It will have mainly the same dimensions as the predecessor but a larger 4000mAh battery capacity. Also, for the first time, Samsung has incorporated a vapor chamber into its clamshell phone.

This set of leaked images gives us more than a fair idea of what to expect at next week's launch.