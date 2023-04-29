Samsung could double production of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 versus its predecessor

What you need to know

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 earlier than usual.

A new rumor supports speculation that Samsung will unveil its next foldable phones in July rather than August.

This is allegedly due to Samsung's renewed efforts to double production of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the face of increasing competition.

Samsung typically announces its foldable phones each year at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, which usually takes place in August. However, the company could disrupt its normal schedule this year if a new rumor is any indication, suggesting that the next Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models will break cover earlier than usual.

We've previously heard rumors about Samsung holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of July. This could mean that the South Korean tech giant will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 earlier than normal, in July 2023 instead of August. This is supposedly due to the increasing competition in the foldable phone market, with companies like Google and OnePlus planning to launch their own foldable phones this year.

New intelligence backs that up, implying that Samsung's next foldable devices will launch earlier than their predecessors did. According to leaker Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Samsung will double production estimates for the Z Flip 5 compared to those for the Z Flip 4 last year. In a tweet, Young went on to say that "it is very likely that they are launching earlier this year, which would be a good move to create distance with the iPhone 15 launch."

Given that the production estimates for the Z Flip 5 for July 2023 are about double that of the Z Flip 4 in 2022, it is very likely that they are launching earlier this year which would be a good move to create distance with the iPhone 15 launch.April 27, 2023 See more

Additionally, as mentioned above, Google is expected to announce its first contender for the best foldable phone in May, while OnePlus may follow suit in the second half of 2023. It stands to reason that Samsung wants to get a head start on the competition and capture more market share by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 earlier than usual.

Of course, these are just rumors at this point, and Samsung has not officially announced anything yet.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)