Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to have improved battery life and a beefier chipset

What you need to know

The key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 (vanilla model) have allegedly been leaked.

The new intelligence claims that the phone will be nearly identical to its predecessor, with the exception of the battery and chipset.

It is said to have greater endurance and faster performance.

Rumors about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 line started hogging the headlines a few months after the Galaxy S22 series' launch, and a new leak may back up those claims with an extensive list of specs.

According to Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), who has a reputation for mostly credible leaks, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 will have incremental improvements over its predecessor. This implies that the upcoming device will have the same 6.1-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz as the standard Samsung Galaxy S22.

The cameras may remain unchanged as well, with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide angle shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, there will likely be a 10MP selfie snapper.

Earlier rumors suggested that the Galaxy S23 series would have dimensions similar to the current flagship models. However, the rear camera was said to be designed differently, ditching the usual accented camera island in favor of a vertical lens alignment similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

On the other hand, the processor is unsurprisingly expected to see a refresh. The Galaxy S23 may have beefier processing chops as it will likely be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will also power many of tomorrow's best Android phones.

In terms of battery capacity, the upcoming handset will supposedly pack a larger 3,900mAh unit than the Galaxy S22's 3,700mAh unit. While the potential battery upgrade is welcome, its fast charging and wireless charging capabilities are said to be the same as the current model (25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging).

Samsung may also offer various storage variants of the phone, including a 256GB configuration as well as a 128GB variant. While the next-gen phone looks a lot like its predecessor on the hardware front, we will likely see big UI improvements thanks to Samsung One UI 5 based on Android 13.

However, if this new rumor is true, the striking hardware similarity between Samsung's current model and its successor will leave you wondering what else is new in the company's next flagship line.