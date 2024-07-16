Pixel 9 series might forget its main camera and upgrade everything else

What you need to know

A leak from a supposed Google source claims that there will be a few camera upgrades for the Pixel 9 series.

The 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL might grab ultrawide, telephoto, and selfie camera upgrades over the 8 Pro.

A hands-on TikTok showcased the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in real life, while another leak from Europe gives an idea about the potential price points.

With Google's Pixel 9 series only a month away, newly surfaced information suggests what camera upgrades consumers might experience.

This time, the leaks stem from Android Authority who claim a Google insider has revealed the contents of its Pixel 9 camera upgrades. According to a source, the Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to pick up a Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor, capable of reaching 50MP. The telephoto is said to grab the same Sony sensor and boost that lens to 50MP with OIS (optical image stabilization).

The selfie camera might pick up a substantial boost, rising from 10.5MP on the Pixel 8 Pro to 50MP using the same IMX858 sensor. The publication states that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will grab these same camera sensors, as well.

Similarly, the base Pixel 9's camera information suggests it could grab the same Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor as its larger Pro buddies. Unfortunately, that's where those leaks end as the device isn't expected to change its selfie camera aside from adding autofocus.

Additionally, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL won't see a change in the main camera sensor when compared to the Pixel 8 series. Rumors claim all three will feature the Samsung GNK 50MP sensor the 8 series offers.

Even the Pixel Fold successor is rumored to continue to feature the same main camera as last year's: 48MP. That alleged Google insider informed the publication that the next Fold could grab a Samsung 3LU ultrawide sensor with the same 12MP power. The inside display's selfie camera might sit tight at jump slightly to 10MP while its cover display drops to 10MP instead of 10.5MP.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series has been rumored to make some changes this year, and a recently posted hands-on video showcases a few. On TikTok, a user compared the size of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Google's variant seemed a bit smaller in the video, but that could be due to the necessity of S Pen space.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moreover, the video gave us a good look at how large the Pixel 9's camera visor is this time around.

There was also a European leak that might've given us an inkling about the pricing of the Pixel 9 series. It seems that there could be a rise in prices in the future for Google's next set of flagship phones, but the jury is still out. It's always worth remembering that currency conversions are always estimates and most OEMs alter the pricing to fit the region.

Either way, Google started teasing that it will host an earlier hardware event this year on August 13. It's there that consumers should see the Pixel 9 series in full.