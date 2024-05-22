Our favorite phone of 2024 (so far) just scored a HUGE discount during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

There has been no shortage of great Memorial Day sales this year, but I just uncovered a OnePlus 12 deal that's stopped me in my tracks. Grab the unlocked flagship from Amazon today and you'll score a straight $100 off your purchase, regardless of storage configuration or color.

Believe it or not, that's the biggest discount that the 256GB phone has ever received from the retailer! And there are no pesky eligibility requirements or strings attached whatsoever, just add the device to your cart and the savings are yours. There's a good chance that this offer will disappear once Amazon's Memorial Day sale wraps up, so don't miss this opportunity if you like to buy your phones unlocked.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android phone that money can buy today, the OnePlus 12 pairs lightning-fast performance with outstanding battery life and one of the best-looking OLED displays we've been lucky enough to lay eyes upon. Grab the 256GB phone unlocked from Amazon during the Memorial Day sale and you'll score a straight $100 off, no strings attached. Upgrade to the 512GB version and you'll score the same discount with twice the storage.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish, premium-feeling smartphone with excellent performance and battery life; you like to buy your phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you want the absolute best camera technology on the market (if so, look towards Google or Samsung); you're looking for a trade-in deal.

As senior editor Harish Jonnalagadda stated in his glowing OnePlus 12 review, this flagship phone easily "holds its own against the best that Samsung, Xiaomi, and Google have to offer". You get a truly stunning 120Hz OLED display with two days of battery life on a single charge, plus some great camera tech and five years of software updates guaranteed.

Sure, you could spend a little more on a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Pixel 8 Pro and receive marginally better camera tech and some newfangled AI features, but if you don't need all of those bells and whistles, you'll enjoy an equally-great experience for considerably less cash by going with the OnePlus 12.

For what it's worth, this offer really only makes sense for folks who like to buy unlocked phones. If you have a device to trade in or you're looking to buy through your carrier, skip this offer and look for one of the other OnePlus 12 deals that are available now.