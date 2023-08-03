Oppo Find N3 tipped to have a killer charging speed

What you need to know

Oppo is supposedly preparing to include 100W fast charging capability in the Find N3.

The new discovery is based on a regulatory listing in China that was posted online by leaker Digital Chat Station.

The next-generation smartphone is also rumored to pack a 4,805mAh battery and could arrive this month.

With Samsung's latest generation of foldable phones already out, other brands are gearing up to launch their challengers. Oppo is one of them, and a new regulatory listing has revealed that its next book-style folding phone will have some crazy fast charging capabilities.

As spotted by leaker Digital Chat Station, a new 3C certification indicates that the Oppo Find N3 will be capable of 100W charging speeds. For what it's worth, the current model, the Oppo Find N2, is capped at 67W fast charging only.

If this materializes, the Find N3 will have the fastest charging speed among the leading foldable phones available on the market today. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, is equipped with only 25W charging speed, while the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 only comes with 67W wired charging speed.

Digital Chat Station also reveals that the handset will come with a SuperVOOC VCB7CACH charger, which features a single-port output of 100W and a dual-port output with 50W support for each port.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The same charging speed could also make its way to OnePlus' first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, which is reportedly a rehashed version of the Find N3. The Open is said to be the global version of Oppo's upcoming foldable device, which will presumably be limited to China.

The listing also reveals that the Find N3 carries the model number PHN110, and if recent rumors don't lie, the device could make its debut this month.

In terms of specs, the Find N3 is supposed to draw its power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is also rumored to sport an 8-inch Quad HD+ internal display and support a 120Hz refresh rate.