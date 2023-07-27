OnePlus Open will officially be the name of the brand's first foldable phone

What you need to know

OnePlus took to Twitter to rubber-stamp the name of its Galaxy Z Fold 5 challenger.

The OnePlus Open is expected to make its debut in August, if recent rumors don't lie.

OnePlus could also unveil two more models, such as the Nord CE 3 and Ace 2 Pro alongside the Open.

OnePlus threw some shade at Samsung by confirming the name of its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, right as Samsung was announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

The OnePlus Open will officially be the name of the brand's upcoming challenger to the top foldable phones on the market. OnePlus effectively revealed the branding in a tweet on Wednesday. "We OPEN when others FOLD," the BBK-owned firm tweeted.

We OPEN when others FOLDJuly 26, 2023 See more

The revelation fell short of disclosing the exact launch date for the device, but if past rumors are to be believed, we could see the OnePlus Open make its debut by the final week of August alongside two more models, such as the Nord CE 3 and Ace 2 Pro.

More specifically, the OnePlus Open could be unveiled on August 29, though this information does not have solid evidence to back it up and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

At any rate, we could be looking at a rehashed version of Oppo's upcoming foldable phone, the Find N3, which will supposedly be unveiled in China soon. The OnePlus Open will also reportedly share an aspect ratio with the Oppo Find N2. Given that both Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same parent company, it won't be surprising to see the OnePlus Open and Find N2 share a few design elements.

OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about the device's specifications, but rumors about the OnePlus Open have been circulating for some time. Previous rumors claimed that it would be equipped with an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz cover screen, making it way bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the foldable race with its periscope camera and folding display akin to the Find N2. It could even become a popular option for Android users who aren't sold on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Google Pixel Fold.