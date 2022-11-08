Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 review: Gunning for the Galaxy Z Fold 4

With the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi has proven that it can deliver a foldable that holds its own against the best that Samsung has to offer. The large 6.56-inch cover screen combined with the thin design make the phone better to hold and use than the Z Fold 4, and the inner screen is larger at 8.02 inches. Both screens are among the best you'll find on any foldable today, and the MIX Fold 2 features the latest Qualcomm silicon, delivering incredible power in daily use. You also get flagship-tier cameras that take fabulous photos, and all-day battery life with 67W wired charging. The downside is that the MIX Fold 2 is limited to China, and it misses out on a few foldable-based software features.

Xiaomi usually does a good job bringing its phones to global markets, but that hasn't been the case with recent flagships. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a fantastic device and the 1-inch camera module takes outstanding photos, but you can't buy it outside China. In the same vein, the first-gen MIX Fold was limited to Xiaomi's home market. Xiaomi is following the same strategy with the second-gen MIX Fold 2, and that's a letdown considering the advances the brand made in key areas.

For one thing, the MIX Fold 2 is the thinnest foldable around, and that is no small feat considering it has a foldout screen just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The design has been overhauled as well, with the MIX Fold 2 featuring a metal chassis with a similar aesthetic as the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But the highlight is the foldout screen; at 8.02 inches, it is the largest you'll find on a foldable phone today, and Xiaomi is offering 120Hz refresh and Dolby Vision this time around. Like the 12S Ultra, the MIX Fold 2 has Leica-tuned cameras that take stunning photos on par with the best Android phones.

Xiaomi has undercut Samsung for nearly a decade now, and that's true for the MIX Fold 2 as well. The foldable starts off at the equivalent of $1,245 in China, and that's considerably less than what Samsung charges for the Z Fold 4. I used the MIX Fold 2 alongside the Z Fold 4, and here's why I think Xiaomi is finally ready to take on Samsung in this category.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Price and availability

Xiaomi unveiled the MIX Fold 2 at a launch event in Beijing, China on August 11. The phone is limited to China and will not be releasing outside the country; as such, you won't find Google Mobile Services or the Play Store installed out of the box.

In China, the MIX Fold 2 is sold in three variants: a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for RMB 8,999 ($1,245), a version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for RMB 9,999 ($1,385), and a high-end model with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for RMB 11,999 ($1,660).

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Design

Xiaomi overhauled the design with the MIX Fold 2, bringing the device in line with its Xiaomi 12 portfolio. The result is that the foldable phone looks gorgeous, and it feels premium in-hand. One of the key differentiators for the MIX Fold 2 is the svelte profile; with a thickness of just 5.4mm when unfolded and 11.2mm with the inner screen folded, the device is significantly thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Thanks to a sleek design and large cover screen, the MIX Fold 2 is the best-looking foldable today.

That fact is evident when using both foldables next to one another; the MIX Fold 2 just feels better to hold and use, and what I particularly like is that the hinge closes fully flat. This is down to a hinge that has a smaller bending radius and thinner screen modules, allowing Xiaomi to decrease the size and weight, leading to a thinner overall device. The hinge also has a smoother articulation than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and after using the MIX Fold 2 for over a month, I haven't run into any issues with reliability.

The one issue with the thinner hinge is that it doesn't allow the screen to stay half-folded, unlike the Z Fold 4. With Samsung's foldable, you can fold the screen at any angle and it will stay in that position, but the MIX Fold 2 only works with a few angles; stretch it beyond 90 degrees and the hinge fully closes to unfurl the foldout screen.

That said, the thinner design makes the MIX Fold 2 significantly easier to hold and use, and although it comes in at just 1g lighter than the Z Fold 4, it doesn't feel as bulky. A big part of the usability is down to the large cover screen; at 6.56 inches, it is on par with standard phones and doesn't feel narrow at all — unlike Samsung's foldable.

The rest of the design is suitably premium; the MIX Fold 2 features an aluminum mid-frame with a glass back, and the matte finish at the back prevents smudges. Like the Xiaomi 12 series, you'll find a large camera housing at the back, with the island protruding out of the chassis. But because of the rectangular design, it doesn't create any wobble when using the phone on a flat surface. The camera island sees a large ring around the 50MP main camera, and two smaller cutouts for the auxiliary modules.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right, and because of the foldout design, Xiaomi went with a fingerprint sensor that's baked into the power button. I didn't have any issues with authentication, and the sensor worked reliably. As for the rest of the hardware, you'll find stereo sound with identical channels at the top and bottom, a SIM card tray with two slots, and an IR blaster.

One area where the MIX Fold 2 is on the backfoot is water resistance — it doesn't have any. Xiaomi still doesn't offer ingress protection as standard on its flagships, and the MIX Fold 2 is no different. It's clear that Xiaomi doesn't think much of ingress protection, and fingers crossed that changes for 2023.

Overall though, the MIX Fold 2 feels like a refined foldable, and Xiaomi nailed key design elements. The sleek design along with the smooth articulation of the hinge and the large cover screen make the phone stand out against the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and that's no small feat.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Screen

You'll find two screens on the MIX Fold 2: an outer 6.56-inch (2520 x 1080) AMOLED panel and a foldout OLED panel that unfurls to 8.02 inches (2160 x 1914). Both screens have 120Hz refresh and go up to a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits in auto mode and 1,300 nits for HDR content. On that note, both panels feature HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. However, given that the phone isn't sold officially outside China, you miss out on HDR content in the likes of Netflix.

Xiaomi really outdid itself here; the MIX Fold 2 has gorgeous AMOLED screens with high refresh and excellent color vibrancy.

The outer screen has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus, while the inner panel comes with a Schott UTG glass protective layer. As is the case with all foldables, there's a factory-installed screen protector over both panels, and it's recommended to leave these as is. Thankfully, the layer is ultra-thin and doesn't affect usability in any way. Xiaomi went with a color filter in lieu of a traditional polarizer, and there's an anti-reflective coating that works well outdoors.

Both screens benefit from Xiaomi's usual array of features, including adjusting the color balance and saturation levels, always-on mode, tweaking the refresh, and a suite of AI-backed features for locally-stored videos and photos. There isn't much missing here, and both panels are vibrant and have outstanding contrast levels.

I didn't see any issues with brightness either, and the inner screen in particular is a delight to use. While it has a crease in the middle, it isn't quite as noticeable as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The larger screen is ideal for reading content and e-books, and the weight is balanced very well with the screen unfolded. Also, the stereo sound makes playing games and streaming videos that much more fun, with Xiaomi offering identical left-right channels.

While the larger inner screen is a great addition, what I like more is the outer 6.56-inch panel. My biggest issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that the outer screen feels too narrow and limiting, and that isn't a problem on the MIX Fold 2. Thanks to the larger size, it feels just like using a regular phone. What's interesting is that the inner screen gets LTPO 2.0 tech, allowing it to scale the refresh down to 1Hz according to the content on the screen.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Performance

On the hardware side of things, the MIX Fold 2 is powered by Qualcomm's latest 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The switch to TSMC for the manufacture of the chipset comes with huge gains on the efficiency side of things, and like the other phones I've used with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Zenfone 9 — the MIX Fold 2 is a powerhouse.

The MIX Fold 2 is just as fast and fluid as the best Android phones.

I'm not going to focus on the hardware too much as I talked about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 extensively by this point, and in daily use, the MIX Fold 2 is on par with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Z Fold 4. I didn't see any slowdowns or lag whatsoever, and the foldable didn't overheat during gaming. Suffice to say that the MIX Fold 2 has more than enough power on offer for the most demanding of games and multitasking, and you won't see any issues on the hardware side of things.

Switching over to connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and global Sub-6 5G connectivity. Although the MIX Fold 2 isn't launching outside China, Xiaomi has added a decent number of 5G bands here, and that makes it a potential candidate for use in other regions — just know that you'll have to go the reseller route to pick up the foldable.

With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the base variant, the MIX Fold 2 has more than adequate memory and storage for most users, and there's the option to go up to 1TB. I'm using the 512GB model, and after a month of use, I filled up just 54GB on the device.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Battery life

The MIX Fold 2 has a larger 4500mAh battery, and while there's no wireless charging here, you get 67W wired charging. Xiaomi thankfully continues to bundle a charger in the box with its devices, and it takes just 30 minutes to get to 75% and an additional 18 minutes for a full charge.

I didn't see any battery anxiety whatsoever, with the MIX Fold 2 managing to last all day without any issues whatsoever. The efficiency of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 combined with the large battery pay dividends here, and the foldable has Xiaomi's usual set of battery-saving features that are baked into MIUI 13.

I would have liked to see wireless charging here, but that would have made the device bulkier, and it's clear that a sleek profile was a key priority for Xiaomi with the MIX Fold 2.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Cameras

Xiaomi kicked off its Leica partnership with the 12S Ultra, and the MIX Fold 2 also gets the same benefits. The foldable doesn't have the same 1-inch camera module, with Xiaomi instead going with the stalwart 50MP Sony IMX766 for the main lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and 8MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. At the front, you'll find a 20MP module with autofocus.

Other than the red accents in the UI, the camera interface is unchanged to other Xiaomi devices. You get the usual shooting modes and effects, and there are two Leica styles on offer — Leica Vibrant and Leica Authentic. The interface has the usual toggles for flash, HDR, AI-assisted scene recognition, and switching between the main, wide-angle, and 2x lenses.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central ) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central )

You will need to pick between the Leica Vibrant and Authentic modes, and I went with the Vibrant option as that produced shots with a bit more character. The IMX766 is a known quantity, and it does a great job in daylight situations, delivering photos with accurate colors and plenty of detail. There's good dynamic range, foliage is rendered correctly, and no noise whatsoever.

The wide-angle lens does a good job as well, delivering photos of the same caliber as the 50MP module. The MIX Fold 2 holds its own for low-light shots as well, producing clean photos with minimal noise. Highlights are balanced well, color accuracy is maintained in scenarios with little to no lighting, and the Night mode does a brilliant job eking out further detail. The Night mode kicks on by default if the ambient lighting falls under a threshold, and the wide-angle lens does a decent enough job in this area as well.

Overall, the resultant photos aren't quite as good as what you get with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but the MIX Fold 2 is on par with the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Galaxy S22+.