OPPO Find N5 parades a less visible crease in teasers against the competition

OPPO's CEO Pete Lau went on X to post a set of photos teasing the minimal crease on the Find N5.

Placed against the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Find N5 certainly has a less noticeable crease; however, it's not entirely invisible.

OPPO has recently teased the Find N5's extreme thinness, as well as stating it will have an "unprecedented" waterproofing rating.

OPPO is continuing to run the teaser engine as it builds interest around its next flagship foldable.

The company's CEO Pete Lau went on X today (Feb 6) to tease the upcoming foldable, the Find N5. As OPPO continues to build hype around the phone's build, Lau took a different approach and teased its crease. Foldable enjoyers can't get away from the crease and while the Find N5 still has one, it's not quite as noticeable.

OPPO's Lau posted two photos of the Find N5 on the left beside the competition, which appears to be Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With both displays off, the Find N5's crease is a bit more minimal, even from two different angles. However, with a closer look (and a little zoom), you can notice where the display warps slightly. It's less noticeable than the Fold 6 beside it despite Samsung's efforts at reducing the crease between it and the Fold 5.

No crease detected 🔍 Well, not on the #OPPOFindN5 😉 pic.twitter.com/bIwi1vO6srFebruary 6, 2025

The good news about this crease improvement is the OnePlus Open 2 should benefit from this, as well. OnePlus and OPPO tend to work off one another, seeing as the former leans toward global launches a bit more. Interestingly, Lau's Find N5 crease teaser comes shortly after rumors of its thinness were posted on X. We've known that OPPO was going to push the thin-factor of the Find N5 after the company's official image on Weibo, but this new rumor pits against the Honor Magic V3.

Recent rumors claim the OPPO Find N5 will measure 4.2mm when unfolded. This is down a bit from the 5.8mm thickness of the Find N3.

There are some concerns about the thinness of the OPPO Find N5, specifically about what sort of sacrifices users will have to deal with.

While that remains to be seen, another set of rumors suggests the Find N5 could feature macro support for its telephoto lens. Having a camera with macro support would let users take high-quality, detailed shots from a greater distance away due to its telephoto position. Those rumors brought the OnePlus Open 2 into the equation, as well, as it may also see a telephoto macro lens.

Other official teasers saw the Find series' product manager, Zhou Yibao, stating the Find N5 will feature "IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-level waterproof performance."