Oppo's upcoming Find N5 foldable tabbed to feature IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance

What you need to know

The Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to have impressive water-resistance capabilities, as it is both IPX8 and IPX9 certified.

It’s possible that the Oppo Find N5 is rebadged as the OnePlus Open 2 in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there may be no dust-resistance certifications for the Find N5.

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 foldable is already shaping up to be a hit, according to rumors, leaks, and early teasers. We recently learned that the Oppo Find N5, and likely the OnePlus Open 2, could be half the thickness of an iPhone when unfolded. Now, an Oppo product manager has shared similarly-exciting news about the Find N5 on Weibo (via NotebookCheck).

The company’s Find-series product manager, Zhou Yibao, shared that the Oppo Find N5 is set to have unprecedented water-resistance capabilities for a foldable.

“This time, the waterproof performance of OPPO Find N5 has been fully upgraded,” Yibao said in the post, translated to English. ”It should be the only folding flagship on the market that supports IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-level waterproof performance.”

This would match the capabilities of the Oppo Find X8 series and the OnePlus 13, both of which are IP68 and IP69 certified. While the IP68 rating was once the gold standard for water-resistance, the IP69 rating takes that to the extreme. It specifically certifies protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets — like the conditions of a dishwasher.

The Oppo Find N5’s thinness compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo)

As a reminder, the first number in an IP rating represents its dust-resistance capabilities. Unlike the OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8, the Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are only confirmed to have an IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 rating. That means there could be no official dust-resistance certification for Oppo’s upcoming foldables.

That could be disappointing to some, as dust can be more dangerous for foldables than liquids. The hinge contains moving parts, and dust or debris getting inside the hinge or under the foldable display can be fatal. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating that gives it some level of protection against dust ingress.

Still, it’s nice to see Oppo making waves with its next foldable. If the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are impossibly thin and water-resistant, they could be incredibly successful in their respective markets.