The OnePlus Open 2 could be half the thickness of an iPhone

What you need to know

A fresh Oppo Find N5 leak gives us a glimpse of what the OnePlus Open 2 might look like, with a super slim design.

Side-by-side with an iPhone, the Find N5 looks about half the thickness when unfolded, making it super compact.

The foldable’s slim profile is compared to a stack of two quarters or four credit cards.

The Oppo/OnePlus foldables might set a new standard for water resistance, with an IPX9 rating to handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

A new leak of the Oppo Find N5 is making the rounds, showing off its design and giving us a peek at what the global version, the OnePlus Open 2, might look like.

The Oppo Find N5 was previously rumored to be under 4.4mm when unfolded, which would dethrone the Honor Magic V3 as the slimmest foldable out there. OPPO seems to be obsessed with this ultra-thin vibe, and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau even compared it to a pencil.

Now, as per a new Weibo post by the Chinese phone maker, the upcoming Oppo Find N5 foldable is so thin when unfolded, it’s almost as slim as its USB-C port (via 9to5Google). Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao shared images highlighting this impressive design and pointed out that the only thing keeping it from being even thinner is the size of the charging port itself.

Furthermore, the images show the Find N5 side by side with an iPhone, and the difference is wild. The foldable looks about half the thickness of the iPhone when unfolded, making it seriously compact.

Another image compares the N5's slim profile to a stack of two quarters or just four credit cards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo) (Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo) (Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo) (Image credit: Zhou Yibao / Weibo)

The upcoming foldables from Oppo and OnePlus may also raise the bar for water resistance. In another post, Zhou revealed the phone’s IPX9 rating, meaning it can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. While it skips official dust protection (that’s what the ‘X’ means), it’s also rated IPX8 for submersion and IPX6 for lower-temperature water jets.

Foldable smartphones often fall short when it comes to dust and water resistance. Take the OnePlus Open, for example—it only has an IPX4 rating, meaning it can handle light splashes but not much more. This lower level of protection is pretty common in foldables, likely because the complex folding mechanisms make it tricky to seal them up tightly.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus Open 2 is likely to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so expect some serious power under the hood. What’s really cool, though, is the massive battery—it’s rumored to be the biggest ever in a foldable.

Oppo is set to introduce its next-gen foldable in February, so the OnePlus Open 2 is probably not far off.