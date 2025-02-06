OPPO's Find N5 could be even thinner than the Magic V3, and that's a big deal

OPPO is slated to launch the Find N5 later this month, and a new leak gives us an indication as to just how thin the device will be. According to Abhishek Yadav on X, the upcoming phone will be just 4.2mm while unfolded, and that's a considerable achievement.



Honor's Magic V3 is my favorite foldable, and the reason I prefer it to its rivals has to do with the weight; it is thinner and lighter than just about anything else in this category. That may change with the introduction of the Find N5, with OPPO clearly intent on outdoing Honor.

Oppo Find N3 versus N5 thickness.Find N3: 5.8mm unfoldFind N5: 4.2mm unfold#oppofindn5 pic.twitter.com/3IxBWX9QlHFebruary 5, 2025

While thickness and weight doesn't really matter when using a traditional phone, it absolutely makes a difference with foldables. The defining feature of the Magic V3 is that it feels just like a regular phone when folded, and it removes a lot of the friction that's associated with foldables.

The Magic V3's 4.4mm thickness when unfolded is only marginally larger than the USB-C port, so for OPPO to go even thinner is a considerable achievement. In fact, teasers shared by the manufacturer back in January show that the device is only a smidgen thicker than the width of the USB-C port.

(Image credit: OPPO)

I've generally been a fan of OPPO's foldables, and while I didn't use the Find N3, I tested its global alternative, the OnePlus Open. It's almost a given at this point that the Find N5 will be rebadged in global regions as the Open 2, and U.S. customers should be able to get their hands on the device. Of course, all of this is conjecture on my part — OnePlus hasn't said anything about the Open 2 at this moment in time.



That said, the OnePlus Open 2 should pose a considerable challenge to Samsung in North America should it make its debut in that part of the world. While Honor sells its phones in the U.K. and other western markets, it hasn't reestablished its presence in North America, so there's no reliable way to get the Magic V3 in the region. Having a contender to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a significantly thinner design and better cameras has the potential to shake up the status quo, and I can't wait.