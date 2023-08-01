OnePlus Open reportedly delayed, but it might be worth the wait

What you need to know

The OnePlus Open is the first foldable device from the company, set to launch at some point this year.

The device has reportedly been delayed from its original launch schedule, apparently due to a change in display suppliers.

The company allegedly opted for BOE displays, but it's rumored OnePlus is switching to Samsung displays.

The highly anticipated OnePlus Open is set to launch sometime this year, with rumors of the launch occurring this month. However, that is likely to change due to a delay that may give the company time to upgrade its displays.

The tip comes from leaker Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter X, implying the launch is pushed back a bit and hinting at OnePlus opting for better display technology. As stated, the earlier rumored launch date of the OnePlus Open was set on August 29. Back in May, even Jambor hinted at the August launch of the OnePlus Open. Now, it's not clear when we can expect the device.

Open Launch got pushed back a bit, but no worries the delay is actually good in a wayOpen was supposed to have a BOE screen but turns out it was 👎🏼 - new panels are from Samsung ✅Stay tuned for an exciting device! More to follow 🔜August 1, 2023 See more

The reason for the delay, according to Jambor, is that the company was allegedly planning to use display panels made by BOE, the Beijing-based displays manufacturing firm. But, the company seems to have changed its mind for an unknown reason. Now, OnePlus is allegedly opting for better display technology made by Samsung.

It is understandable for OnePlus to opt for Samsung's display technologies; the Korean OEM is essentially the pioneer in making commercial foldable screens for more than four generations, which include screens for its own devices next to others, like Google for the Pixel Fold.

While this explains the delay in the OnePlus Open launch, tech enthusiasts have been expecting the launch of the foldable sooner than later ever since the company announced the "Open" moniker last week. The announcement coincided with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch, and the device will be the first foldable phone from OnePlus to compete with some of the best foldable phones in the market.

As for what to expect from the alleged OnePlus Open, the leaked renders have given us a clear picture of the device's appearance. The foldable device will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. It is rumored to sport an 8-inch internal foldable and a 6.5-inch external display. The renders also hinted at a triple camera system at the back with Hasselblad branding. The sensors could include a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens.

With an expected 4800mAh battery capacity, the OnePlus Open is rumored to support 80W fast charging. This could be a highlight feature as many foldables in the current scenario don't support particularly fast charging capabilities.