OnePlus Open is finally here to take on Galaxy Z Fold 5 with better design and cameras

What you need to know

OnePlus Open with a massive 7.82-inch foldable screen announced.

It starts at $1699 and is co-developed by OPPO, which also has a new foldable phone dubbed the OPPO Find N3.

The device features a triple rear camera setup in partnership with Hasselblad.

The OnePlus Open is up for pre-order starting today with exciting launch offers.

After sitting tight on releasing a foldable phone, OnePlus has finally introduced its first book-style foldable phone, dubbed the OnePlus Open. The device was simultaneously released with the OPPO Find N3, as both devices were co-developed by the two companies, as confirmed by Pete Lau earlier. The devices share identical design and specs throughout, except for their company's logo placements.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Speaking of the design, the OnePlus Open sports a trendy look set to take some of the best foldable smartphones, particularly the book-style ones. Aside from the large inner and outer displays, the giant camera visor around the back is the most noticeable aspect of the OnePlus Open at first glance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Open is coming in Emerald Dusk (green) and Voyager Black colorways; the former will feature a matte-frosted glass rear, and the latter has a vegan leather finish. Another important design aspect is the famous alert slider widely seen in previous OnePlus phones, including the flagship OnePlus 11. However, the company says it is significantly reduced in thickness to complement the OnePlus Open's thickness.

The device measures around 5.9mm when unfolded, and when in the folded state, it measures around 11.9mm. In terms of weight, the OnePlus Open Voyager Black measures 239 grams, and Emerald Dusk weighs 245 grams.

The OnePlus Open sports a sizable 6.31-inch cover screen with a 2K resolution (2484 x 1116) resolution and a dynamic refresh rate of 10-120Hz. The foldable screen on the inside is a Flexi-fluid AMOLED panel measuring 7.82 inches with a 2440 x 2268 (2K) resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Instead of Corning Gorilla Glass, the company is using Ceramic Guard for protection, and the inner foldable display features an Ultra Thin Glass protective material.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with 16GB of RAM, which supports RAM expansion up to an additional 12GB. The onboard storage of the drive includes a mighty 512GB.

For optics, the OnePlus Open incorporates Hasselblad and features a 48MP primary camera, which is a Sony LYT-T808 lens paired with an Omnivision 64MP telephoto camera and another Sony IMX581 48MP ultra wide-angle camera. The cover screen on the front equips a 32MP sensor, and the foldable display features a 20MP sensor. Both front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K at 30fps.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, dual 5G, and NFC. For authentication, the device utilizes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device ships with Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.2 out of the box, and OnePlus is offering four years of Android version upgrades along with five years of security upgrades. The company also promises to partner with Google to "optimize the user interface and user experience for longer."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

To complement the large screen, OxygenOS 13.2 is introducing Open Canvas, which is a desktop-like taskbar placed at the bottom of the screen. It appears quite similar to the dock witnessed on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and allows users to access recent and preset apps easily.

It also has a "recent" folder to help users view their recent documents, pictures, clipboards, and apps quickly. The software also allows various split window customizations, and the recent files enable users to drag and drop from the taskbar to their favorite apps.

OnePlus is assuring that its patented Flexion Hinge is robust and well-optimized and is made of around 69 parts, making it significantly less when compared to the competition. Per OnePlus's test case, the OnePlus Open can withhold 1,000,000 folds, which translates to 100 folds per day.

The other highlights of the OnePlus Open include support for Dolby Vision video playback. The device features a triple spatial speaker system for audio and is Dolby Atmos-supported.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Open retails at $1699.99 in the U.S. and $2299.99 in Canada. The company is offering an additional $200 off if consumers trade in their existing phones under any condition. The pricing undercuts the Galaxy Z Fold 5's pricing in the country, which could jump-start the sales of the company's first foldable phone. The Open Sale of the device will start on October 26. OnePlus is providing some noticeable launch offers with pre-orders, which will begin starting today.