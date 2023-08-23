The OnePlus Open could come in typical OnePlus colorways

What you need to know

Ahead of the delayed launch, OnePlus Open's possible color options leaked.

It is expected to launch in Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse colorways.

It will be the only book-style foldable to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the U.S. and at a global level.

New information about the upcoming OnePlus Open has surfaced from a reliable tipster, revealing the possible color options we could expect from the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus.

According to Max Jambor, the OnePlus Open will be available in two color options, Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse (green). Despite being the first foldable, nothing fancy is expected from the colorways as the mentioned ones have been typical for OnePlus phones for quite a while now.

#OnePlusOpen might be the first real globally available competitor to Samsungs newly launched #GalaxyZFold5 - the new performance beast will be available in two colors: Voyage Black and Emerald EclipseAugust 22, 2023 See more

Jambor further mentioned in his X post that the alleged OnePlus Open would be the first globally available foldable phone to directly take on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 since other book-style folding phones like Honor Magic V2 and Mix Fold 3 are confined to fewer regions.

It is interesting to see OnePlus opting for a global launch, unlike the Xiamoi, which has been limiting its Mix Fold series to China, including the latest Fold 3. Sister company OPPO is expected to launch its next foldables quite soon, which would likely be available in regions outside the U.S.

As for the launch date, there is no clear reason why the company chooses to push back the release. Earlier reports, however, mentioned that the company has reportedly decided to switch displays from BOE to Samsung.

The other reason is an ongoing dispute regarding patents between OPPO and Nokia in Europe, which involves OPPO and OnePlus' parent company BBK Electronics.

(Image credit: Smartprix via OnLeaks)

The leaked renders have painted a clear image of what to anticipate from the OnePlus Open. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will probably be used to power the foldable device. It includes a 6.5-inch exterior display and an inside foldable 8-inch display.

The renderings also suggested a triple camera setup with Hasselblad on the rear — a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens could all be present on the sensors. The OnePlus Open is believed to include a 4800mAh battery capacity that supports 80W fast charging. This could be a standout feature as it would have some of the fastest charging speeds for a foldable phone.