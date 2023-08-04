Leaked OnePlus Open renders showcase updated design amid reported delay

What you need to know

OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable phone this year, dubbed the OnePlus Open.

New renders highlight an updated design when compared to previously released renders.

OnePlus has reportedly delayed the launch of the Open due to display issues.

Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July, OnePlus is expected to launch its first foldable phone this year. The device has appeared previously in leaked renders, showcasing what we might expect when it launches, but a new set of renders apparently gives us a better idea of what the OnePlus Open will look like.

(Image credit: Smartprix via OnLeaks)

The renders were posted by Smartprix and provided by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), showcasing a few design changes on an early production unit versus the first set of renders of a prototype unit. Among them is a wider aspect ratio that's less like the Galaxy Z Fold series and more like the OPPO Find N2. This means the external and internal display should be wider rather than taller, which could allow better reachability.

(Image credit: Smartprix via OnLeaks)

Seemingly, as a result, the large circular camera housing on the back is even more significant, taking up much of the upper half of the phone. We can see the three camera sensors tucked into the housing, with an "H" engraved in the largely empty space, likely for the Hasselblad partnership. Previous renders showcased the entire Hasselblad name engraved on the housing, although it may have been changed to fit better.

The LED flash unit remains in the top corner of the rear. There's also an additional sensor underneath the Hasselblad branding, which is speculated to be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) or LiDAR sensor or some sort.

(Image credit: Smartprix via OnLeaks)

Internally, it seems the front-facing camera is now placed in the right corner of the phone instead of the left. This may make it more natural for users who tend to rotate their phone leftward if they wanna set the phone down for a video call.

Elsewhere, the device appears to have a rather flat frame with corners that are more rounded than previous renders. The back may also have a faux leather texture that's becoming increasingly popular on smartphones.

OnePlus Open renders before and after (Image credit: Smartprix via OnLeaks)

Given the close relationship with OPPO and OnePlus, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the upcoming foldable would take some design cues from the Find N2, although with its own OnePlus flair. In fact, rumors have pointed to the phone being a rebranded Find N3, which may give us an idea of what to expect from OPPO's next foldable.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open was expected to launch sometime in August, which may have taken some thunder from the recent Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch. However, the launch has reportedly been pushed back as OnePlus deals with display suppliers.