The new Honor Magic V2 is a thin and light foldable with a silicon-carbon battery

What you need to know

Honor's launch of the Magic V2 features a 7.92-inch internal display with a triple camera array containing a 50MP main lens.

The foldables' titanium hinge provides enhanced strength and lighter weight when compared to materials typically used in the industry.

The company developed its own 5,000mAh battery using silicon-carbon materials for better energy efficiency and longevity.

The Honor Magic V2 starts at 8,999 RMB in China.

Beijing, China was treated to the launch of the Honor Magic V2 foldable on Wednesday, which the company states is its "thinnest and lightest book-style" device.

As stated in a press release, Honor has utilized materials not yet seen by its competitors for foldables as it puts to use a "super-light" titanium hinge. This material is suggested to be 150% stronger and 42% lighter compared to steel and aluminum. The swap to titanium also allows the Magic V2 to be thinner than its predecessor, the Magic Vs, by around 25%.

Consumers will find a 7.92-inch OLED LTPO internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.43-inch LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display on the outside. Both screens offer stylus support as well.

The Magic V2's display features Dynamic Dimming to help reduce eye strain and fatigue, which consumers are becoming increasingly aware of. The device will also automatically adjust its brightness in accordance with your lighting conditions alongside the Circadian Night Display function, which produces warmer colors to help promote longer, better sleep.

On its rear, the Honor Magic V2 showcases its triple camera array consisting of a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP telephoto lens. Both the interior and external screens of the foldable offer a 16MP selfie camera.

For performance and speed, the Chinese OEM has equipped its latest foldable with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor has attempted to redefine batteries for foldable phones, outfitting its Magic V2 with a silicon-carbon battery designed to go the distance. The phone's dual 2.2mm battery setup delivers a 5,000mAh capacity with 66W fast-charging capability. Due to its silicon-carbon material, Honor's in-house developed battery "guarantees users a more potent and efficient battery experience..."

The battery also operates at a lower voltage, under 3.4V, to potentially deliver "over 3.4 times the amount of energy" when compared to graphite-based systems.

Through its testing, Honor estimates the Magic V2's battery can last 14 hours if you're streaming videos and around 23.9 hours if you're simply scrolling through social media.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

The Magic V2 will run MagicOS 7.2 (based on Android 13) with some additional privacy and security features with the latest foldable, which should help users better separate their work and personal apps.

Those in China will find the Honor Magic V2 in colorways such as Silk Black, Silk Purple, and Gold. Those interested in obtaining the device in black will find it features a vegan leather back panel. Consumers will also discover RAM/internal storage options of 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB.

Pre-orders in China start July 12, as the Magic V2 starts at 8,999 RMB.