Alleged OnePlus Nord 3 images reveal a familiar design and impressive specs

What you need to know

Leaked OnePlus Nord 3 images showcase the device in all its glory.

The phone looks identical to the OnePlus Ace 2V launched in China earlier this year.

The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimenisty 9000 SoC.

In April, we saw the launch of the budget-oriented Nord CE 3 Lite 5G from OnePlus, with a design that looked similar to the OnePlus Ace 2V from earlier this year. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch another phone with a similar design, dubbed the OnePlus Nord 3. The alleged images of the device have shown up online (via Android Authority), all but confirming the name and design.

OnePlus Nord 3 (aka. OnePlus Ace 2V)Codename: VitaminProjectID: OP556FL1Model: CPH2491(IN) CPH2493(EU)MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (OPMT6983)OxygenOS 13.0.0 / Android 13 Tiramisu 33 T.R4T3.d689c9_326dd / 5.10.110-android12-9 / VNDK 31 Snow Cone SP1A.210812.016Widevine L1#leak pic.twitter.com/HkSexmuuf2May 17, 2023

The real-life images of the alleged OnePlus Nord 3 shared by a Twitter user (MlgmXyysd) reveal a familiar design similar to the OnePlus Ace 2V. It features a traditional punch-hole display on the front. And on the back, you're greeted with two large camera housings, one of which appears to carry a primary camera sensor and the other with two additional sensors.

Aside from the real-life images, the tipster has also shared the expected specifications of the Nord 3. The phone is likely targeted for the European and Indian markets according to the model numbers shared by the tipster.

Underneath, the device could equip a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5000mAh battery aided by the company's 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

A large AMOLED display on the front will measure 6.74 inches with 2772x1240 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. Lastly, the device will ship out of the box with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

These are all some of the same specs found in the OnePlus Ace 2V, which launched exclusively in China. As such, other expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 may include a 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter is expected to be a 16MP sensor. The other nifty features could comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, up to 16GB of RAM, coupled with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

These specs could make the alleged OnePlus Nord 3 a decent mid-range phone for 2023, especially as the Pixel 7a continues to make waves.