OnePlus Ace 2V is a new mid-range phone that packs in a flagship chipset

OnePlus Ace 2V sees its launch in China.

The new mid-range handset from OnePlus starts at CNY 2299 (~$330).

It is powered by Dimensity 9000 and equips a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus has a new phone in the mid-range segment for the Chinese market. The company has announced (opens in new tab) OnePlus Ace 2V, which is considered a sibling to the OnePlus Ace 2 launched early this year. The latter is also dubbed as OnePlus 11R for the Indian market.

Despite being the sibling to Ace 2, the new mid-range handset opts for its predecessor's design, featuring squared-off edges instead of the Ace 2’s rounded corners. It also equips the nifty alert slider as the OnePlus 11. It comes in two colorways, Celadon and Black Rock (Chinese translated), which refers to green and black color variants. Additionally, the back is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the front, there is a big 6.74-inch AMOLED display that comes with adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It should also be bright enough as it claims to have a local peak brightness of 1450 nits. Further, the device incorporates an in-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The OnePlus Ace 2V is powered by MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 9000 chipset from last year with clock speeds of up to 3.05GHz. It is accompanied by Arm Mali G710 MC10 GPU for graphics and gaming. OnePlus has also opted for faster storage options on the mid-range device featuring up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and onboard storage of up to 512GB (UFS 3.1).

A triple rear camera system on the Ace 2V features a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, next to an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and 2MP macro sensor. For video, the rear cameras can record 4K at 60 fps. The selfie shooter in the punch hole cutout incorporates a 16MP sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 5,000mAh battery capable of supporting 80W super flash charge. The connectivity options comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, BLE, and NFC. Lastly, the device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

As mentioned, the OnePlus Ace 2V was released in the Chinese market this week, and pre-orders are now open. Consumers interested in buying can get their hands on the device on March 13. The device starts at CNY 2299 (~$330) for the 12GB+256GB variant, the 16GB+256GB variant retails at CNY 2499 (~$360), and the higher 16GB+512GB costs CNY 2799 (~$402).