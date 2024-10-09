We loved this stylus phone back in 2023, and now it's 47% OFF during October Prime Day!

You can save big during this year's October Prime Day sale event, thanks to this tremendous 47% discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

It may not be the latest model, but it has a lot of specs in common with the 2024 phone, such as the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and the same 128GB/256GB storage configurations. If you want to see a deeper comparison between the two models you can always take a look at the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 and 2023 comparison.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: $399 $213.74 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day is back! Well, sort of: Big Deal Days is basically "October Prime Day", a 48-hour sale event during which you can get major discounts, such as a whopping 47% off the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). In addition to the built-in stylus, this phone comes with a Snapdragon processor, a large 120Hz display, and a battery that will easily last a full day on a single charge. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift, this is a great Motorola deal to check out.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for an excellent mid-range phone at a great price; you don't mind a last-gen device; you enjoy taking notes or drawing with a stylus.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone for heavy gaming or top-of-the-line flagship phone specs.

If you need slightly better specs, the 2024 model has 8GB of RAM and a better 32MP camera. The newer model also has 30W charging, but the specs on the 2023 don't fall too far behind. The 2023 model's Stylus processes images with more warmth and has a good LCD 120Hz panel. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a conventional look and has a plastic back. 47% off is a tremendous deal, but it won't be around for long.