This Google Fi deal on the Motorola Razr 2024 hit me right where it hurts — in my wallet

Here's a secret: I hate things like Black Friday. It's not because I don't want businesses to make some cash or because I don't want to save money on piddly stuff like cables or wood screws, but because there is always something out there that will somehow worm its way into my brain and make me spend money, I wasn't planning on spending.

Last time there was a big sale, it was a 3D printer. This time, it's something I've been wanting for a while: the Motorola Razr 2024. Getting one for $299 is too good to pass up. Dammit.

Android & Chill (Image credit: Future) One of the web's longest-running tech columns, Android & Chill is your Saturday discussion of Android, Google, and all things tech.

I never like to spend my Saturday time trying to sell anything. Saturday has been my day to just write stuff about things I enjoy or things I think need to be said. I'm set in my ways, and deviating is making me cranky, but I'll make the exception this time and say if you're a Google Fi Wireless subscriber (or want to be), you should pick up a Motorola Razr 2024 for $300 if you need a phone.

It's certainly not going to be the fastest blazing phone on the block for people who want to show off their benchmark scores to impress the ladies or anything like that. But I do know it's a solid phone that will do everything I need it to do without a stupidly large price. And it flips, so it's 600% cooler than my Pixel 8a.

I've no interest in a phone that's already too big folding out into a phone that's way too damn big, so I'm going to ignore phones like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Super Duper or whatever it's called. Work on your phone names, guys. I mean, come on.

But a phone that folds into a small square is right up my alley. I love the Galaxy Flip, but since I got a chance to fondle a Moto Razr, I decided that it's what I want. Motorola's Laissez-faire attitude towards support updates has me a little concerned, but I decided I want to give them a chance and trust they will do what they promised and be better.

And the Razr (Minus) isn't perfect, either. It still has plastic over the screen and there's a ridge running through the middle when it's open and neither of these is ideal. There are concessions one has to make if one wants a phone that folds over on itself, though.

What I like about it outweighs what I don't. For starters, the price. I think asking close to $1,000 for a phone should be a crime. I can buy an old truck and a full tank of gas for that kind of money and still have enough left to take the misses to Red Robin for a burger. The Razr, even when it's not on sale, is the price a foldable phone should start at. Make a Plus or Pro or whatever version for the people who want to spend more money, and this is where Motorola gets it right.

I also like having a screen out front to tell me why my phone is yelling at me so I can decide if I care about it or not. If I see a message, I'll probably answer. If it's just an email or a chat message from Slack, then no way, Jose, you can wait until I feel like looking (sorry, not sorry). You can do that with lock screen notifications, but having it on the little screen on the front is just cooler. At least to me, and this is my money we're talking about here.

Besides that, it folds into a small package that can fit into any pocket. I like that. I don't know why, but I do. Again, my money. Seriously though, if you're in a wheelchair, keeping your phone in a shirt pocket is a godsend. Flipping it shut means it will slip right in there.

I haven't bought it yet. I stuck it in my cart once I saw the sale price with the idea that I'll check it once all this Black Friday/Cyber Monday mess is done and I know how much money I'm willing to spend. Gotta buy them Christmas presents for the grandbabies, you know?

I know I'm going to end up doing it, even though I might want to kick myself for it. I don't need a phone; I just want this phone.