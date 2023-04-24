Leaked Moto G 5G (2023) renders reveal an updated design, new primary camera sensor

What you need to know

New renders indicate an imminent Moto G 5G (2023) launch.

The device is likely to have a redesigned camera module featuring dual cameras.

The alleged renders hint at a 48MP primary camera on the back alongside the design.

After witnessing the alleged Motorola Edge 40 renders over the weekend, we start this week with new renders of another Motorola device, the Moto G 5G (2023).

Reliable tipster SnoopyTech has shared the official-looking renders of the Moto G 5G (2023) on their Twitter account, revealing its design next to a couple of colorways. The device seems to sport a simple yet slightly more striking design (at least from the back), which is nice to see for a mid-range Android phone.

The alleged Moto G 5G renders show us significant changes from last year’s Moto G 5G (2022) smartphone. For example, the back seems to be changing a bit — thanks to the new camera module.

The new camera island is being seen on all the latest Motorola phones this year, including the Moto G Power 5G, which is a welcome move from the company from the more elongated camera housings from last year. The new module appears more flush with the body on the back and reveals a 48MP primary camera (down from 50MP) next to a secondary lens, likely a depth or macro sensor.

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

Aside from the tiny change, the rest of the device features a squared-off metal frame with rounded corners. As expected, the phone sports a USB Type-C connector and the good ole 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 2023 Moto G 5G comes as the immediate successor to the Moto G 5G (2022), which was a respectable budget Android phone with great battery life and decent performance. Similar to that model, we can probably expect the device to feature another MediaTek chipset, likely a Dimensity 800 series chip.

For now, there are little to no details aside from the shared renders, but the presence of the renders indicates the launch may come soon as last year's model went on sale in May.

The Moto G 5G launch could be nearer in the U.S. next to Motorola Edge 40. Given the recent teasers, we could also expect it to launch alongside the Moto Razr 2023, the clamshell foldable smartphone.