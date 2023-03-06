Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders leak, suggesting an imminent launch

What you need to know

Motorola Edge 40 Pro render leak showcases its design and display.

The display will have a large display with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate.

The Edge 40 Pro will have a new stereo speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the next anticipated smartphone from the company that is set to launch soon. It comes as the successor to the Edge 30 Pro released in the U.S., dubbed Motorola Edge+ (2022). Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has shared the first renders of the device on his Twitter.

The images shared by the tipster look official, to say the least, and it includes a teaser video showcasing the alleged Edge 40 Pro’s capabilities. The device will seemingly take after the recently launched Motorola X40 Pro with a prominent screen, significantly smaller bezels than the predecessor, and a curved display with up to 165Hz high refresh rate. This is quite a bump from the predecessor, which already had a beautiful 144Hz refresh rate screen.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Motorola Edge+ (2022), according to Nicholas Sutrich from his review, has a fantastic fingerprint sensor. The Edge 40 Pro might take a similar route.

The images further showcase the design elements of the device, which feature curved edges on the back as well that supposedly aims to provide a better hold in hand. The device is likely to have water resistance, per the teasers shared by the tipster.

Unlike the predecessor, the Edge 40 Pro will have a slightly different-looking camera island (raised partially) at the back to incorporate three lenses. Out of which, the 50MP should act as the primary camera with OIS support. On the front, a selfie camera will be housed in a centered punch hole cut out of the display.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The other prominent aspect obtained from the renders includes a stereo speaker support featuring speaker grilles at the top and bottom of the Edge 40 Pro that will come with Dolby Atmos support.

Lastly, the next flagship phone from Motorola will likely come in two blue and black colorways, per the renders. The device will probably pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC underneath since it is set to take on the best Android smartphones of this year.