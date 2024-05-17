Memorial Day deal knocks $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with activation at Best Buy

Those looking for a premium Samsung phone deal may appreciate this next entry. Right now, you can get $150 to $250 off on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at Best Buy, knocking a good chunk off of what's normally a fairly expensive premium pick. To gain the larger savings, you'll simply need to let Best Buy help you connect the phone to your carrier.

The Galaxy S24 Plus features a vibrant, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, and it gets its powerful performance partially from boasting 12GB or more of RAM, along with the capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $749.99 with activation at Best Buy Right now, Best Buy is offering $150 to $250 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, a capable, good-looking phone. If you were already thinking about getting the Galaxy S24 Plus, this deal is a good opportunity to do so. And even if you weren't specifically looking for that model, this is still a good way to get one of Samsung's premium phones at a few hundred bucks cheaper than usual. Price comparison: Walmart - $849.99 | Amazon - $849.99

✅Recommended if: phones with a long-term update guarantee are preferable to you; you've enjoyed past Galaxy devices you've owned; you want a phone that has some of Samsung's latest AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with industry-leading charging speeds; you're looking for a more affordable Galaxy phone model.

While the S24 Plus isn't listed on our index of the best Android phones, both of its siblings are, and this phone really isn't all that far off from either of those Galaxy phones. In any case, the S24 Plus offers a great upgrade-level phone experience, even for high-level performance needs like gaming. The basic S24 Plus already includes 12GB of RAM, as upgraded from the phone's last generation, as well as a super efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It also comes with a long battery life, a great suite of cameras, and IP68 dust and water resistance, among other features.

It's worth noting that the S24 Plus leaves a little something to be desired when it comes to charging speeds, though it generally charges fast enough for the average user. Additionally, If a low price is more of a priority for you, you might want to consider Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A series—though this is a great price for this premium-level phone.