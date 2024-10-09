The already-cheap Moto G Power 5G has crashed to just $199 during October Prime Day

If you're looking for a Motorola device with decent specs and loads of bang for the buck, check out this Prime Day deal that drops 33% off the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

Currently priced at $199.99, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a vegan leather back, 30W fast charging, NFC, and Android 14 out of the box. Thanks to the 8GB of RAM, you can also get things done faster, and you have 128GB of built-in storage with the option to expand. There's also a massive 5,000mAh battery to get you through the day. Don't overthink it, just take advantage of this great Amazon deal.

Motorola power for just 200 bucks

Moto G Power 5G (2024) 128GB: $299 $199.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering users a 33% discount on the Moto G Power 5G 2024 at this year's October Prime Day. The only catch is that you need to be a Prime member to receive the savings. Available in Midnight Black and Pale Lilac, the water-repellent phone has Bluetooth 5.3, a 50MP wide-angle, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Moto phone also has a 16MP selfie camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a cheap phone that doesn't skimp on decent specs like battery life and expandable storage.

❌Skip this deal if: You can afford a better phone; you need great cameras or powerful gaming performance.

If your budget is around 200 bucks, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 is one of the best phone discounts around during Big Deal Days. In addition to the basic specs you'd expect from a budget phone, the device has a few surprising extras, such as a NFC support and wireless charging.

Again, Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight at midnight, so if you're tempted by this deal, don't overthink it.