I use the OnePlus 12R every day and it's worth every penny, especially with $100 off

The mighty OnePlus 12R is the mother of all budget phones. Heck, it's a midrange master. While one would usually have to spend $499.99 to acquire the 128GB variant, today's OnePlus Black Friday sales have slashed that price tag by $100. If you want the best budget phone of the year, you can get the OnePlus 12R for $399.99 at Best Buy.

If you've been eyeing the Cool Blue colorway, there's bad news and good news. The bad news is, the 128GB variant is sold out and you can only get it in Iron Gray. However, the good news is that you can get the better 256GB version for a discounted price too, saving you $100 off the original price. If that sounds good, go ahead and buy the Cool Blue OnePlus 12R with 256GB of storage for $499.99 on Amazon.

The OnePlus 12R has a lovely and very vibrant 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with PWM dimming, so it's friendly to sensitive users. Another bonus point is that the phone boasts a robust IP64 water and dust-resistant rating.

OnePlus 12R 128GB: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy OnePlus 12R 128GB: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon Powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 12R has fantastic cameras, an excellent 5,500mAh battery, insane 80W fast charging, and an absolutely stunning AMOLED screen with PWM dimming.

✅Recommended if: you're an audiophile who wants LDAC support, hi-res audio, wireless charging, a long battery life, and an ergonomic design.

❌Skip this deal if: you want wireless charging and expandable storage.

You really never settle with the OnePlus 12R. This device is a performance beast. Depending on the memory specs, you either get 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers unbelievable performance for gaming, multitasking, and anything in between. There's no app or task this phone can't handle.

Although not as fast as the Asian variant, you still get a blazing quick 80W fast charging speed coupled with a gigantic 5,500mAh battery. It lasts me all day and then some with very heavy use. The only feature lacking is wireless charging, but with a phone that charges this fast and lasts this long, you won't miss it.

I can't say the cameras are better than my Pixel 8, but they are surely good enough to keep up with cheaper phones. I was honestly very taken aback by how good the 50MP camera's picture quality is, and even the videos are quite nice.

The OnePlus 12R comes with Android 14, but you can upgrade to Android 15 right away. OnePlus promises three major OS updates, so you can rest assured it'll be good to go until Android 16. It is easily the best affordable Android phone that money can buy right now.