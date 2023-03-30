How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy A54: the best early deals

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy A54 5G preorder deals? You've come to the right place. We're hunting down all of the best early offers and dropping them below so you know exactly where to look ahead of the phone's April 6th release date. Samsung Galaxy A54 preorders (opens in new tab) just went live this morning, so you have exactly a week to reserve the mid-range smartphone and save some cash in the process.

The latest in Samsung's affordable A series, the Galaxy A54 is expected to have everything you could ever want in a cheap Android phone (or any phone, for that matter), such as a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and the same AI-powered camera features that you'd expect to find in a flagship. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is also set to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which means you could be using this mid-range smartphone for many years to come. Retailing for around $449.99, the Galaxy A54 was already affordable, but you can preorder today to make the cheap phone even cheaper. Only Samsung has announced an A54 preorder deal so far, but don't worry — we'll keep adding new deals as they go live.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G preorder deals are here

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Save up to $250 with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab) Reserve your Galaxy A54 and send Samsung an old or broken device and you could get up to $250 off your purchase. That's enough to knock the price of the phone down to just $200. Samsung is also throwing in three free months of ad-free Spotify Premium, plus two months of Adobe Lightroom. Pair your preorder with the purchase of Galaxy Buds Live and you'll get the wireless earbuds for a mere $49.99 (a discount of $100).

