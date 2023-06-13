Honor 90 series is set to launch globally in July

What you need to know

The Honor 90 series launched in China in May.

The global launch of the same series is taking place in Paris in July.

The event is set for July 6, and it will be a global launch of flagship handsets.

Honor 90 series will soon launch in global markets, as promised by the company during the series' China launch in May.

In a new tweet, Honor announced the launch in Paris for Summer at Pavillon Gabriel on July 6.

Mark your calendars for the #HONOR90 launch event at Pavillion Gabriel on July 6th

During the announcement in China, the handset maker launched Honor 90 Pro and the Honor 90, the flagship phones with Qualcomm's top-tier SoCs and upgraded cameras over the predecessor Honor 80 series.

The Honor 90 Pro is the top-end and most expensive model in the lot, which comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC similar to the Honor 80 Pro launched six months ago. It further comes with a bigger 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera modules on the back look unique in terms of design when compared to most Android phones out there. The setup includes a large 200MP primary sensor aided by a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens that also acts as the macro lens, and another 32MP telephoto lens. On the front, the Pro carries two selfie sensors: a 50MP portrait lens next to a 2MP depth-of-field lens.

(Image credit: Honor)

The specs slightly differ regarding the non-Pro model, the Honor 90. It is instead powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. While the display is mostly identical, the cameras differ slightly. It still has a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide/macro lens. However, it has a 2MP depth of field lens instead of the 32MP telephoto lens seen on the Pro.

And on the front, the Honor 90 carries a sole 50MP selfie shooter without any secondary lens support.

Some similarities between both models include storage variants next to battery capacities. Both feature a 5000mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging, and the Pro model also features the same battery that supports 100W fast charging. Lastly, both models ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out of the box.

Overall, the Honor 90 series is an iterative update over the predecessors' models, which were launched not long ago. Still, it's good to see Honor making them global at this upcoming Paris event, especially since they will ship with GMS (Google Mobile Services) support.